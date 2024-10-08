CARTOON: Common sense

China said on Tuesday it was ‘fully confident’ about achieving its full-year growth target
The remains of former combatants have been repatriated from Zambia and Zimbabwe
The Carroll Shaw Memorial Food Bank had been funded by the department since 2009, but its funding was withdrawn in April
The ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula was allegedly humiliated when he failed to advance his agenda against Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi
The company hopes to release the results of the Bengwenyama PGM project prefeasibility study before the end of October
Primary driver of overall cost growth is office property segment where total costs surges 12.5%
The rescue of viable businesses is plagued by judicial overreach, weak regulation and an uncaring financial system
The deal will make content from the four public broadcasters available to more British households
Coach Dillon du Preez is intent on more aggressive batting and reducing fear of failure
Ramagwede holds an MBA from the University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science
