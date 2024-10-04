RACHEL POTTER and VANESSA JACKLIN-LEVIN: Unfair discrimination and breach of human rights by AI
US court rules a cloud-based human capital software vendor could be directly liable for employment bias
04 October 2024 - 05:00
The recent US court decision in Mobley v Workday is a sign of things to come in SA as artificial intelligence (AI) is being used to make decisions affecting people’s fundamental rights.
The absence of legislation or regulation in the country does not mean companies creating, selling and using AI software in SA are immune to legal action. In Mobley v Workday a district court in California ruled that AI service providers, such as cloud-based human capital software vendor Workday, could be directly liable for employment discrimination under federal anti-discrimination laws...
