MARTIN J KRAEMER: TikTok dilemma highlights need to balance innovation and security

Social media platforms have become intertwined with daily life and TikTok, one of the biggest social media platforms at the moment, has captivated millions worldwide. However, if you look past the dances and niche content there are a host of privacy concerns, security risks and geopolitical tensions that have placed the platform under international scrutiny.
The crux of the TikTok dilemma lies in the delicate balance between furthering innovation and protecting security interests. Governments worldwide are struggling with the possible implications of Chinese-owned technology companies operating within their borders.
TikTok has become a symbol of the broader challenges posed by globalised technology in an increasingly divided world. At its core, the issue stems from the platform’s data collection practices, which are reportedly more extensive than necessary for its primary functions.
This data gold mine, combined with TikTok’s ties to China through its parent company ByteDance, raises alarming questions about potential back doors and data exfiltration risks.
The US’s possible banning of TikTok, primarily motivated by concerns over children’s online privacy, is just the tip of the iceberg. France’s recent banning of several social media apps, including TikTok, on government devices underscores the growing international consensus that the platform’s data practices warrant serious attention.
Unlike traditional cyberthreats that often involve malware or direct hacking attempts, the potential risks associated with TikTok are more subtle. The platform’s algorithm, celebrated for its ability to tailor content to user preferences, could in theory be weaponised for information warfare or mass manipulation campaigns.
The allegations of Chinese Communist Party representatives having access to US user data as early as 2018 underscore the gravity of these concerns.
Nightmare scenario
In the world of cybersecurity, insider threats are often the most dangerous and the possibility of state-sponsored actors having unrestricted access to millions of users’ data is a nightmare scenario for security professionals.
Moreover, TikTok’s global reach increases its potential as a vector for broad cyberattacks. The platform’s influence on elections — intentional or not — also highlights how social media can be leveraged as a tool for disinformation campaigns and social engineering on an enormous scale.
The EU’s approach to TikTok regulation offers an interesting alternative to the more extreme stance taken by other regions. By forcing compliance with the Digital Services Act, the EU has demonstrated that it is possible to mitigate risks without resorting to outright bans.
It is important to recognise that the TikTok controversy is about larger issues surrounding data control, digital ethics and the role of technology in society. Policymakers, tech leaders and citizens must engage in meaningful conversations to develop frameworks that protect individual privacy and national security without getting in the way of innovation.
The solution likely doesn’t lie in banning or allowing platforms such as TikTok, but rather in creating strong, adaptable regulatory processes that are flexible enough to keep up with rapidly evolving technology. This approach would require international co-operation and a willingness to challenge existing standards of data ownership and digital governance.
The TikTok dilemma highlights the urgent need for a shift in how we engage in the digital age. We need to find a way to balance the benefits of interconnected technology with the rights of individuals and the security interests of nations.
As we navigate this complex landscape our decisions will shape not just the future of platforms such as TikTok, but the very nature of our digital world.
• Dr Kraemer is cybersecurity awareness advocate at KnowBe4.
MARTIN J KRAEMER: TikTok dilemma highlights need to balance innovation and security
Social media platform is a symbol of the broader challenges posed by globalised technology in an increasingly divided world
