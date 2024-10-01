NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Vaccination nation US goes all in on vaxing
01 October 2024 - 05:00
Dateline: September 26 2031
The benefits of vaccinating babies and children against 13 infectious diseases are well established. Older adults can also protect their health with annual shots against the flu, Covid-19, and pneumonia, as well as shingles and respiratory syncytial virus. But now the vaccine list is exploding...
