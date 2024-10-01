Opinion

MUKALENI DIMBA: Too many public institutions are flouting the law

Municipalities, provincial governments and legislatures are not complying with the provisions of the Promotion of Access to Information Act

01 October 2024 - 11:05
by Mukelani Dimba
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Only 20% of municipalities have met the obligation of reporting to the regulator the outcomes of requests that they received in the previous financial year, the writer says. Picture: 123RF
Only 20% of municipalities have met the obligation of reporting to the regulator the outcomes of requests that they received in the previous financial year, the writer says. Picture: 123RF

Municipalities, provincial governments and legislatures, and even some institutions set up to defend the constitution, are flouting the provisions of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA).

The information regulator recently called on public institutions and businesses to report on the outcomes of requests for information submitted to them by the public.

This is a legal requirement in terms of PAIA, and it helps Parliament measure to the efficacy of the law and the progress being made towards being a truly open democracy.

We found that only 20% of SA’s 257 municipalities have met the obligation of reporting to the regulator the outcomes of requests that they received in the previous financial year.

Only 30% of the 58 provincial public entities and 38% of the 18 provincial business enterprises have complied. Provincial business enterprises are those under the control of a provincial executive, such as Coega, the Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone Company or the Mpumalanga Economic Growth Agency.

Of the 853 public bodies — national departments, provincial departments, municipalities, universities and TVET colleges — only 278 submitted their PAIA annual reports to the regulator. TVET colleges scored the lowest of all public institutions with only three of the 50 registered TVET colleges (6%) complying with the requirement.

The regulator’s oversight authority also covers “private businesses”. The regulator received 34,460 reports from private businesses. This might seem high compared to the 278 public bodies that reported, but in proportional terms, the 34,460 private bodies that submitted their reports constitute only 1% of all registered entities on the database of the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission. Private businesses are not obliged to report to the regulator.

The regulator found that even the authors of the law were not compliant with the law. Of the 10 legislatures in SA, only two legislatures submitted their annual reports. The regulator also found that only 11 out of 52 political parties (21%) submitted their annual reports.

Poor compliance with PAIA is also evident in attempts to use the law to open up the operations of government institutions. A recent demonstration of this was GroundUp’s PAIA requests to all nine provincial departments of social development for information related to payment of all grants from the year 2014 to 2024. In terms of the department of social development’s sector funding policy, the national department and all the provincial departments have to publish year-end reconciliation reports of all transfer payments on platforms including their departmental websites. This must be done within three months of the end of each financial year. According to the policy, “the purpose of publishing this information is to ensure transparency and accountability”.

This is consistent with the provisions of PAIA, which encourages proactive disclosure of such information by public bodies.

However, the results of GroundUp’s requests reveal that these provincial departments still fell short of their obligations. None of the social development departments had full and up-to-date reports publicly available, though some did upload the information following the request.

Most of the provincial departments did not meet the 30-day deadline for providing the information and requested an extension of a further 30 days, as provided for in PAIA, and some still failed to provide the full requested request even after the extension.

The public is encouraged to file complaints with the regulator against public institutions which do not comply with the law. The regulator is empowered to investigate such complaints and direct that action be taken to comply with PAIA. This is done through an enforcement notice that has the same legal force as a court order.

Faced with such poor compliance by public institutions, the Regulator is also planning to seek parliament’s intervention. We will propose amendments to PAIA to provide for effective enforcement powers to deal with noncompliance issues.

We also hope that the new government will mark a change of perspective on transparency.

The government of national unity (GNU), which marks its first 100 days this week, is the most dramatic and far-reaching change in the composition of the SA government since Nelson Mandela’s government came to an end in 1999. This historic transformation should usher in a recommitment to the values of openness, transparency and accountability in the conduct of public affairs.

• Dimba is the executive responsible for education and communication at the Information Regulator and the former global co-chairperson of Open Government.

GroundUp

Sakeliga gets merger reports from antitrust body to challenge reasoning

Sakeliga says that since the Competition Act was amended in 2018, ‘public interest grounds’ have been used to impose detrimental conditions
Companies
4 days ago

DA wants police minister to explain millions of closed dockets

DA wants Senzo Mchunu to appear before parliamentary police portfolio committee after Bheki Cele revealed 5.4-million case dockets have been closed ...
National
1 month ago

Political parties in parliament fail Paia test, says Information Regulator

Chair Pansy Tlakula also spills the beans on compliance by universities and JSE-listed companies
National
6 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
TOM EATON: Ramaphosa’s Musk meeting a cheap way ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MICHAEL ZUREIK: Digital identity system would ...
Opinion
3.
LETTER: Protect the mining sector
Opinion / Letters
4.
PARKS TAU: Message to US is that SA is open for ...
Opinion
5.
LETTER: Give Steenhuisen a break
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

Sakeliga gets merger reports from antitrust body to challenge reasoning

Companies / Management

DA wants police minister to explain millions of closed dockets

National

AHMORE BURGER-SMIDT: Organs of state owe it to the public to be transparent

Opinion

Political parties in parliament fail Paia test, says Information Regulator

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.