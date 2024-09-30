For the month, the all share rose 3.34%, lifted by almost all major indices
Two bills aimed at setting up a chapter 9 entity as a permanent anticorruption commission are in the works
President appeals to Eastern Cape community for information on gunmen
DA leader says provincial unity government seeks to keep MK and EFF out of power.
Net loss after tax rises 232% to $14.6m as income decreases 18%
Credit growth improved across almost all subcategories
Company will fail to increase local components in X3 range if hybrid-electric vehicles are excluded from proposed manufacturing incentives
Decision to remove 20% VAT exemption faces legal challenge on discrimination grounds
A 100% takeover expected in the next two years
Department of mineral resources and energy says the drop in international fuel prices and a stronger rand are behind the price cuts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Israel heads off a cliff
Hezbollah vows to keep fighting after Israel kills leader
Israel’s Netanyahu appoints former critic Gideon Saar to his cabinet
Hezbollah confirms Hassan Nasrallah killed in Israeli strike
War with nuclear power is dangerous, Russia’s Lavrov warns West at UN
Escalation will make civilian return more difficult, US tells Israel
