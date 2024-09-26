ALEX MALAPANE: Strengthening SA as a tourist destination

Popular SA tourist hotspot, the Cradle of Humankind. Picture: Jon Minster
AsSeptember marks World Tourism Month, it’s an ideal time to assess SA’s tourism industry. The sector is undergoing significant changes due to global trends, technological advancements and shifting consumer preferences. SA’s future in tourism will depend on how well it addresses challenges and seizes opportunities.
This review examines key subsectors transportation, accommodation, food and beverage, travel agencies and attractions, and offers strategic recommendations to enhance competitiveness and growth.
Sustainability is now a key principle in global tourism. The World Travel & Tourism Council states that “sustainable travel is not just a trend but a fundamental shift in how people view their impact on the planet”. SA has made notable progress with eco-friendly lodges and conservation efforts such as the EcoAtlas.
To leverage this trend, SA needs stringent certification standards to avoid greenwashing and ensure authentic environmental stewardship. Policies should include transparent standards, incentives for green innovations and support for SMMEs that are leading in sustainability. Such measures will help SA to remain a leader in eco-friendly tourism.
Technological innovations, particularly artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR), are transforming travel. Travel industry website Skift reports that “travellers are increasingly benefiting from AI-powered personalised recommendations and VR previews”. In addition, Deloitte has found that “72% of travellers use technology to enhance trip planning”.
To stay competitive, SA must invest in technology. This includes funding tech start-ups in tourism, improving digital infrastructure and ensuring data privacy. Partnerships with VR companies for immersive experiences at attractions such as Cape Town’s Table Mountain or Kruger National Park can enhance visitor engagement. AI-driven recommendations can also tailor travel experiences more effectively.
Europe’s focus on cultural and sustainable tourism offers insights for SA. The European Travel Commission highlights Europe’s success in cultural tourism, while Euronews notes its sustainability leadership. SA should promote heritage sites such as Robben Island and the Cradle of Humankind, both Unesco World Heritage Sites.
Robben Island is notable for its role as Nelson Mandela’s prison, and the Cradle of Humankind provides insights into early human history. Enhancing these sites through festivals and green practices, and highlighting them in international campaigns will boost SA’s global appeal.
The Asia-Pacific region’s rise in domestic tourism and interest in adventure and wellness aligns with trends observed by the Asia-Pacific Tourism Association and the South China Morning Post. SA’s offerings, including safaris and adventure sports, fit these trends. Targeted marketing campaigns should emphasise unique experiences, such as combining wellness retreats in the Drakensberg mountains with safaris in Kruger National Park. Investment in adventure tourism infrastructure and wellness features such as guided meditation in natural settings can attract a broader audience.
North America’s focus on nature-based tourism and local experiences provides valuable lessons. The National Park Service reports record park visitation, and the New York Times notes a preference for local experiences. SA can capitalise on these trends by promoting natural reserves and enhancing visitor experiences. Table Mountain National Park, a Unesco World Heritage Site, exemplifies natural beauty and diverse ecosystems. Policies should support sustainable tourism and local community partnerships to offer authentic cultural experiences. Improving access to natural reserves through better infrastructure will also enhance the visitor experience.
Latin America’s commitment to eco-tourism and cultural heritage is notable. The Latin American Travel Association emphasises conservation, while The Guardian highlights leveraging cultural heritage. SA’s conservation efforts and cultural heritage align with these trends. Strengthening conservation policies and supporting community-based tourism, such as those at iSimangaliso Wetland Park, a Unesco site, can enhance SA’s eco-tourism appeal. Promoting cultural heritage through marketing and community engagement will preserve assets and support local livelihoods.
Wildlife and conservation tourism are central to Africa’s appeal. The African Tourism Board emphasises the importance of wildlife safaris and community-based tourism. SA’s focus on wildlife conservation and community engagement aligns with these trends. Policies should support sustainable wildlife management and invest in community-based tourism projects. Enhancing infrastructure, such as new safari routes and upgraded facilities in Addo Elephant National Park, and involving local communities in conservation, will attract tourists and ensure long-term sustainability.
SA’s tourism subsectors — transportation, accommodation, food and beverage, travel agencies and attractions — are crucial. Investment in sustainable transportation options and infrastructure is vital for reducing environmental impact. Accommodation options should reflect global sustainability trends, with policies promoting green certifications and eco-friendly lodgings.
The food and beverage sector affects tourism significantly, with a vibrant culinary scene enhancing appeal. Policies should support local cuisine, sustainable food practices and quality improvements. Travel agencies need to adapt to digital innovations while maintaining traditional services, with policies encouraging innovation and providing training. Ensuring the preservation and management of attractions, enhancing accessibility and investing in high-quality visitor experiences are essential.
SA’s tourism sector is at a critical juncture, influenced by global trends toward sustainability, technology and evolving preferences. Addressing challenges and leveraging opportunities in transportation, accommodation, food and beverage, travel agencies and attractions, will enhance SA’s tourism offerings and ensure growth. Strategic policies supporting innovation, sustainability and technology are essential for maintaining a competitive edge and attracting international visitors.
Through collaboration among government, the private sector and communities, SA can strengthen its global tourism position and build a robust, inclusive industry.
• Malapane is an executive, strategist, conference speaker and facilitator, multidisciplinary researcher and independent analyst.
ALEX MALAPANE: Strengthening SA as a tourist destination
The local industry will need to navigate global trends, technology and changing consumer preferences as it becomes more inclusive
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.