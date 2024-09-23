OSAGYEFO MAZWAI: Services need to play more central role in SA’s economy

Consumers buy food at McDonald's at Bara Rank Square in Soweto in this file photo. The services economy has become increasingly important in emerging and developed countries, the wriiter says. Picture: PAPI MORAKE/GALLO IMAGES
SA’s mineral and agricultural resources have historically underpinned economic activity. This has changed over time, and a concerted effort is now needed to focus on the services economy.
Our primary sectors are a fundamental pillar of the economic development of the country and remain significant sources of export and tax revenues, as well as employment. Because these sectors tend to operate in remote and rural areas, it allows for development to occur in parts of the country that most need jobs.
A challengeSA has faced over time is the concentration of opportunity in urban areas.Development in remote areas is required to achieve widespread development. It is for this reason that the previous administration came up with the district development model as the primary strategy for localised economic development.
Our reliance on the minerals and agricultural sectors was particularly obvious during the commodity cycle upturn in 2022, when the fiscus collected more corporate tax revenues than expected due to higher commodity prices globally. The result was a firmer fiscal path for SA than had been expected in the months before, when the debt-to-GDP trajectory and the budget deficit were both headed in the wrong direction.
No industries were spared the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic. The lockdowns were intended to minimise the spread of the virus, but this also led to significant job losses and company closures, and SA has only recently recovered to where it was when the pandemic hit.
Stats SA data shows that the number of employed individuals is back to levels last seen just before the pandemic. However, SA still suffers from structurally high unemployment, with the youth worst affected. Youth unemployment is particularly concerning considering that the young have the energy and capability to drive economic activity.
The global economy has shifted over time, and we ought to take cognisance of how it has shifted. In the early days of trade the bedrock of most societies was agricultural and commodity trade. As time progressedand economies developed, the basket of available goods and servicesincreased. This development led to the linking of economies across the seas, resulting in a developed globalised economy that now requires a fresh way of thinking.
Looking at various developed and emerging economies, it has become clear that the services economy has become increasingly important. For example, the US economy was 40% exposed to agricultural trade and production in the 1800s. That now sits at just 2%, with services making up about 80% of US economic activity. In the 1960s China’s economy had about 25% exposure to agriculture, and that now sits at 7%, while services have increased theircontribution significantly.
Though the trend has moved in one direction across many economies, the pandemic illustrated in various ways society’s appreciation for services. For example, there has been some evidence of a greater appreciation for travel, so hospitality- and tourism-related industries have benefited disproportionately from the post-pandemic economic recovery. The US continues to grapple with elevated levels of services inflation, which is in part explained by its relative importance.
It is therefore my proposition that the SA services economy must benefit from state policies. The country has long benefited from tourism, offering some of the world’s most attractive and best priced destinations. There are a few factors affecting tourism negatively in SA, including the crime rate. Crime should therefore be addressed with increased urgency.
Our visa processes and entry points for international travellers should also be areas of focus to ensure tourists feel that they matter. Leisure travel is about the experience and the availability of activities, which SA has an abundance.
Small business development is also important. SMEs in SA employ about 50% of the working population, illustrating that SMEs are the primary employer and should be capacitated to create jobs. The government should continue to explore different avenues to provide critical support (both financial and non-financial) for small businesses. A magnified focus on the SME sector will inevitably lead to enhanced economic growth.
We often refer to the importance of education. It is through education that you can build the next crop of successful entrepreneurs and self-starters. SA invests about 6% of its annual GDP into education, yet we still have a large section of society reliant on social grants and social support for survival. That story needs to change in the coming years as this will provide the stepping stone for building SMEs into the future to create employment.
Finally, our network industries must improve. The services sector requires uninterrupted electricity supply. Electricity is a fundamental part of the lived experience of people and how they interact with and enjoy services. At municipal level, roads must be the key focus of the administration. Better performing critical infrastructure will enable businesses to benefit from lower input costs as they obtain goods and services at more competitive prices.
It must be mentioned that a focus on the services economy does not mean a defocus on the mineral resources and agricultural sectors. The proposal by various political actors that mineral resources should undergo value-adding processes is an important consideration as a mechanism to propel economic growth and create employment opportunities.
Our primary and manufacturing sectors are key roleplayers in the economy and are important for the creation of jobs. A bull’s eye focus on ensuring the environment is more conducive for beneficiation to occur is critical. SA’s industrial policy framework should address this, and co-ordinate a coherent and comprehensive response to this need.
I would stress that the isolated nature of mining and agricultural businesses requires the district development model to be brought to life, for better co-ordination of economic policy between the local, provincial and national levels of government. Networks should be linked and work as effectively in local municipalities as they do at the metropolitan municipality level.
The local economy is the heartbeat of the national economy, and the services economy is set to play a key role in the economy going forward.
• Mazwai is investment strategist at Investec Wealth & Investment International.
OSAGYEFO MAZWAI: Services need to play more central role in SA’s economy
Services have become increasingly important in various developed and emerging economies
