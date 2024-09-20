Bottom Line
RICARDO SMITH: A turning point for monetary policy
While rate cuts provide much needed relief more sustainable fiscal reforms are necessary
20 September 2024 - 05:00
In a unanimous decision, the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) decided to cut interest rates by 25 basis points. This is the first rate cut since the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and marks a turning point for monetary policy, with more rate cuts expected to follow over the medium term.
This has been the trend globally, with the US Federal Reserve surprising markets and cutting by a more aggressive 50 basis points, while the Bank of England already cut earlier in the year and the European Central Bank recently followed up with their second cut for the year. ..
