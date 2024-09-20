Metal on track for weekly gain after the Federal Reserve’s recent supersized interest rate cut and on signs that further cuts are on the horizon
SA’s inflation rate is structurally high and that cannot be fixed by wholesale cuts to interest rates
The cost of electricity for the poor in particular will be addressed
Public works minister Dean Macpherson says previous ministers and deputies have left properties in an awful condition
Gareth Paterson says success depends on meeting consumers where they are and tailoring strategies to the unique demands of each channel
Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago says there are still risks, so central banks are moving carefully
Spending in certain fast-moving consumer goods and technical & durable markets rose, NIQ barometer shows
Israeli defence minister says its military will continue with military action against Islamist group
Salvatore Schillaci, who died this week, personified Italy and defined 1990 World Cup
Anyone with a big cultural profile is certain to have an eager documentary filmmaker knocking at the door
CARTOON: Netanyahu risks regional war
Hezbollah warns of ‘crushing response’ to attacks
Tensions run high after Israel attack on Hezbollah’s electronic devices
Hezbollah walkie-talkies detonate, killing at least 14 in Lebanon
Exploding pagers kill and maim Hezbollah members in Lebanon
Israel planted explosives in 5,000 Hezbollah’s pagers, say sources
