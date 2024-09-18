MICHAEL O’DONOVAN: Municipal wage hike places workers’ interests at odds with residents

Members of the Public Servants Association protest to drive home their wage demand in this file photo. Picture: NQUBEKO MBHELE
The SA Local Government Bargaining Council recently concluded a five-year wage deal with unions, averting a potential strike by municipal workers across the country, hopefully for the next five years.
For each of those five years municipal workers will receive an annual wage increase above the inflation rate. For the 2024/25 financial year workers will received a 6% wage increase — almost two percentage points higher than inflation.
The minimum salary workers in the sector will receive is now just more than R10,000 a month. In the next two years they will get an increase equal to the rise in the consumer price index (CPI) plus 0.75 of a percentage point. In the past two years of the agreement the increases will be CPI plus 1.5 points.
Ignoring factors such as post progression and changes in employment levels, the wages of municipal workers will rise by 6.5% a year over the next five years. Given that wage payments constitute a significant proportion of municipal expenses (about 20%) the wage has significance for municipalities and residents.
Historically the wage increases set by the bargaining council have outpaced inflation. Over the past decade wages have increased by 80%, but once inflation is taken into account the “real” annual increase is only about 5%. But while wage agreements have ensured real increases in municipal wages they have not been so large as to discourage municipalities from growing their workforces.
Over the past decade the total number of municipal workers in the country has risen by 15%. However in places such as Johannesburg the total number of people employed has increased by a quarter. So while the bargaining council can be lauded for increasing wages gradually and not overly discouraging the employment of more workers to deal with a growing population, two key dimensions to the wage bill seem entirely absent from the decision-making process.
Local governments seem to assume that cost increases can be readily absorbed by residents — in the past few decades the cost of water, electricity and sanitation have all risen faster than inflation. It is as if local governments assume residents have an unfettered ability to pay more each year.
Though municipalities need additional revenue to pay wages and Eskom, there is compelling evidence that households and businesses are no longer able to accommodate municipal tariff increases. It is now apparent that once inflation has been taken into account increased prices for municipal services result in reduced revenue.
This has resulted in municipalities having to shift revenue sources away from the sale of services and towards taxes and levies. The financial stress on households and businesses is evident in their reduced consumption of water and electricity, increasing defaults on payments, and rising theft of services such as water and electricity.
Just as municipalities pass Eskom price hikes on to residents through utility bills, so they pass on wage increases. Ultimately, higher wages now also contribute to declining municipal revenue.
The negative effect of rising wages could be avoided if municipal managers ensured increases were matched by improved labour productivity. Unless productivity also rises every wage increase adds to the burden placed on municipal revenue. Unfortunately there is little evidence that most municipal managers even measure labour productivity, let alone aspire to achieve a more productive workforce.
Municipalities desperately need to improve service levels, invest in infrastructure and employ more workers. The worm has turned and increased tariffs now result in declining revenue. Municipalities’ ability to raise income from residents is seriously constrained and many local governments are unable to raise the revenue required to maintain service levels, reverse the decay of public infrastructure and honour the wage agreement.
Unless labour productivity improves, the interests of workers, residents will be increasingly in conflict, further undermining the dire financial situation local governments find themselves in.
• O’Donovan is a data scientist focusing on the analysis, interpretation and publication of data and insights relating to democracy, governance and local government finances.
