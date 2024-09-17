MAXWELL GOMERA: Financing from within — a new era of self-sufficiency for African development
Reforming pension fund mandates and rethinking sovereign wealth funds are key to shifting towards internal financing
17 September 2024 - 05:00
The streets of Nairobi erupted in chaos in July and, tragically, 39 lives were lost and hundreds more were injured as mainly young Kenyans protested against tax hikes and the soaring cost of living. The unrest in Kenya is not an isolated incident, but a symptom of a broader African malaise.
Protests, while often triggered by grievances such as tax increases or political deadlocks, mask a deeper, more systemic problem: African economies are failing to create jobs at a rate commensurate with the flood of young people entering the job market, while economic inequality continues to widen. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.