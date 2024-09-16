MICHAEL SCHMIDT: Return of the hostages about all that unites Israelis now
Families praying for release of hostages are far from hopeful
In the shadow of the weird retro-futurist spire of the Marganit Tower in Tel Aviv, where the war cabinet under Benjamin Netanyahu plots further bloody operations in Gaza, a strange grey construction made of sheet metal and cement snakes down the centre of the newly named Hostage Square.
Here various arts installations express Israelis’ pain over what many citizens claim is the only remaining casus belli for their nation’s continuing — and widely condemned — military operations in Gaza. Not revenge for the hundreds murdered, not the crushing of Hamas, but the return of the remaining estimated 93 hostages and of the bodies of the 41 killed, including by Israeli bombing...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.