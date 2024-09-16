KENNETH MOKGATLHE: SA’s hypocrisy over the Israel-Hamas conflict
Close relationship with Iran skews ANC’s ability to distinguish between right and wrong
The SA government continues to exhibit blatant double standards and hypocrisy in its handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Recently, when Israeli authorities, supported by the international community, reported the recovery of the bodies of five Israelis and one American by Israeli soldiers, the SA government remained predictably silent, refusing to denounce the atrocities committed by Hamas.
One of the reasons for this stance lies in the ANC's close ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran, a regime known for being the principal sponsor of terrorism against Israel, often through proxy groups such as Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis. This relationship skews the government’s ability to distinguish between right and wrong, further contributing to its hypocritical position.
It is no secret that Iran seeks the destruction of the state of Israel and yet SA aligns itself with a country that embraces hostility over peace, intolerance over tolerance, and instability over stability.
When the world was shocked by the brutal Hamas attack on the morning of October 7 2023, many countries immediately condemned the killings, torture, kidnappings and other horrific acts committed by Hamas. Yet the SA government remained silent, withholding any statement of condemnation. It was only after the Israel Defense Forces responded in an attempt to rescue the kidnapped Israelis that SA’s government finally reacted, but instead of denouncing Hamas’s initial attack it criticised Israel’s defensive measures. This raises the obvious question: isn’t this hypocrisy in its purest form?
I was in Israel on April 13 when Iran launched 300 missiles and drones towards various parts of the country. The SA government again failed to speak out against Iran’s blatant act of barbarism, an attack that endangered every living being within Israel. Yet, as soon as Israel retaliates in self-defence SA is often the first to condemn the Jewish state without taking the time to understand the complexities and root causes of the conflict.
To suggest that Israel is always wrong or that Palestine is always right is to ignore the nuances of the situation and prevent the conflict from being resolved.
Take, for example, Hezbollah, a terrorist group backed by Iran and based in Lebanon, which murdered 12 Druze Arab children who were playing soccer. The SA government once again did not utter a word of condemnation, seemingly because the victims were Israeli. This is just one of many incidents highlighting the inconsistency and hypocrisy of SA’s foreign policy towards Israel.
In an even more striking move SA went so far as to involve Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) through the UN, a futile endeavour that will not address the long-standing Israel-Palestine conflict. The issue is far too complex to be resolved through legal channels alone, as it encompasses political, religious, economic and social dimensions. A legal confrontation will not bring peace; dialogue is a prerequisite for any hope of achieving stability, tolerance and reconciliation.
It is also important to recognise that neither side in this conflict is entirely blameless. To suggest that Israel is always wrong or that Palestine is always right is to ignore the nuances of the situation and prevent the conflict from being resolved. Both parties must take full responsibility for their actions.
If we are to be fair we must first call for the unconditional release of all hostages before any discussions of a ceasefire can begin. This approach acknowledges the pain and suffering experienced by both sides, without falling into the trap of making unfair comparisons.
Given SA’s own history of avoiding a potential civil war in the early 1990s, when it shocked the world by choosing the path of reconciliation and compromise, it is particularly disappointing to see the government’s stance. Though the political transition at the time did not solve all the problems of the black majority, many of whom still suffer from poverty, the leadership at least recognised the need to halt the bloodshed in the townships and villages. Today SA’s approach to the Israel-Hamas conflict stands in stark contrast to the spirit of compromise and peace it once championed.
It does not make sense that a government would not condemn atrocities committed by Hamas and rather choose to defend evil. Videos have been taken and distributed by Hamas showing unbearable living conditions under the tunnels in Gaza, intended to instil fear and psychological trauma among Israelis. Any government that claims to associate with human rights principles will never associate with the evil done by Hamas to innocent people.
SA can and should call for the release of hostages to facilitate a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict. What is stopping it?
• Mokgatlhe is a political analyst, researcher, and columnist.