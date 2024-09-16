KENNETH MOKGATLHE: SA’s hypocrisy over the Israel-Hamas conflict

The SA government continues to exhibit blatant double standards and hypocrisy in its handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Recently, when Israeli authorities, supported by the international community, reported the recovery of the bodies of five Israelis and one American by Israeli soldiers, the SA government remained predictably silent, refusing to denounce the atrocities committed by Hamas.

One of the reasons for this stance lies in the ANC's close ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran, a regime known for being the principal sponsor of terrorism against Israel, often through proxy groups such as Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis. This relationship skews the government’s ability to distinguish between right and wrong, further contributing to its hypocritical position.

It is no secret that Iran seeks the destruction of the state of Israel and yet SA aligns itself with a country that embraces hostility over peace, intolerance over tolerance, and instability over stability.

When the world was shocked by the brutal Hamas attack on the morning of October 7 2023, many countries immediately condemned the killings, torture, kidnappings and other horrific acts committed by Hamas. Yet the SA government remained silent, withholding any statement of condemnation. It was only after the Israel Defense Forces responded in an attempt to rescue the kidnapped Israelis that SA’s government finally reacted, but instead of denouncing Hamas’s initial attack it criticised Israel’s defensive measures. This raises the obvious question: isn’t this hypocrisy in its purest form?

I was in Israel on April 13 when Iran launched 300 missiles and drones towards various parts of the country. The SA government again failed to speak out against Iran’s blatant act of barbarism, an attack that endangered every living being within Israel. Yet, as soon as Israel retaliates in self-defence SA is often the first to condemn the Jewish state without taking the time to understand the complexities and root causes of the conflict.