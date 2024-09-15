ROWAN POLOVIN: SA still out of step with the Abraham Accords

In the latter half of 2020 the world found little to celebrate. A pandemic of unprecedented proportions ravaged every corner of the globe, forcing people into an unparalleled level of isolation. Yet amid this era of enforced mass separation a historic moment of unity and hope emerged — the signing of the Abraham Accords.

This landmark agreement heralded a bold new era of peace and co-operation between Israel and the Arab-speaking world. On September 15 we mark the fourth anniversary of this groundbreaking accord.



The Abraham Accords initially aimed to normalise diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain — an effort previously achieved only with Egypt and Jordan decades earlier. Not long after the signing two more Arab nations, Morocco and Sudan, joined, further bolstering the initiative. It is now widely believed that it is only a matter of time before other key players, such as Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, follow suit. In retrospect, the accords may come to symbolise the de facto conclusion of the Arab-Israeli conflict.

Today Israel’s most significant threat is not from the broader Arab world, but from Iran (a non-Arab state) and its regional proxies. Iran's destabilising influence is not limited to Israel; it poses a grave challenge to the stability and security of other Middle Eastern countries, most notably Saudi Arabia. This shared threat has been a driving force in bringing Israel and several Middle Eastern nations closer together in recent years.

The fourth anniversary of the Abraham Accords arrives as Israel faces one of the longest and bloodiest conflicts in its history. Yet despite the turmoil of the past year the accords have held firm — a testament to their success. If one of the primary goals of Israel’s adversaries in the recent conflict was to disrupt the normalisation of relations with Arab nations, they have clearly failed.

The significance of the Abraham Accords goes beyond the countries directly involved. In today’s interconnected world peace, success and prosperity depend on partnerships that extend beyond national boundaries. That former adversaries have set aside decades of conflict to forge a new era of co-operation is a remarkable achievement. The innumerable benefits this has produced, ranging from business collaborations to cultural exchanges and enhanced regional security, are lessons that nations across the globe, not just those entrenched in long-standing conflicts, would do well to heed.

The tangible benefits of the Abraham Accords have been impressive. These include a surge in business collaborations, investments, increased trade, rising tourism numbers and stronger ties between people. Normalisation has been transformative, creating economic advantages, cultural enrichment and enhanced regional security co-operation.

Bahrain’s former ambassador to the US, Houda Nonoo, was not overstating the matter when she declared that the accords had opened a new chapter for the Middle East, promising a more peaceful, secure and prosperous future. Nonoo especially emphasised the positive impact these initiatives have had on the youth of the region.

Israel is globally renowned for its innovation and pioneering start-up culture, and Dubai is rapidly becoming a key hub for Israeli businesses. Israeli companies — especially in the precious metals and stones sectors, where both Israel and the UAE are global leaders — are flocking to Dubai.

There has also been substantial growth in sectors including financial services, technology and telecommunications. Bilateral trade between Israel and the UAE exceeded $3bn in 2023, not even counting the significant trade conducted by Israelis through the UAE with Arab counterparts.

The Abraham Accords have also facilitated groundbreaking partnerships, such as FemForward MENA, which connects women in the tech sector from Morocco and Israel, and the Negev Forum’s I2U2 partnership, which fosters collaboration between India, Israel, the UAE and the US. These collaborations showcase how the Abraham Accords are positively affecting regions beyond the Middle East.

Beyond the visible, practical benefits, another indication of the accords' success is the positive reaction among ordinary citizens. As senior Israeli diplomat Benjamin Krasna noted: “The fact that the street embraces it sends a huge leadership message to other leaders of the world.”

That ordinary people — many of whom were raised on decades of anti-Israel rhetoric — have welcomed this new reality conveys a powerful message to political leaders - people are ready for peace.

However, not all responses to the Abraham Accords have been positive. A notable exception is the SA government, which has reflexively adopted a hostile stance.

While many democratic and nondemocratic nations — including SA’s largest Brics partner, China — welcomed the accords, the ANC government aligned itself with groups such as Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah in denouncing the agreement. This position is baffling, especially given SA’s stated post-1994 foreign policy of supporting global peace initiatives. The government’s argument — that the Palestinian people had not been sufficiently “engaged” in the process — rings hollow. Diplomatic normalisation between Israel and pro-Palestinian countries would only enhance prospects for Palestinian statehood. Moreover, the Palestinians could also benefit from the practical advantages of regional co-operation.

Unfortunately, by choosing to oppose the Abraham Accords SA has distanced itself from the ideals of peace and reconciliation with which the world once closely associated it. This stance mirrors its failure to meaningfully stand against Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, revealing how far the country has drifted from the lofty principles of its early democratic era.

Despite this, the Abraham Accords have proven resilient. They have fostered a win-win environment for all involved, not just in economic and technological spheres but also in regional security. This resilience, even amid the current tragic conflict between Israel and its neighbours, points the way to a new Middle East, one that is more peaceful, more prosperous and more hopeful for all the region’s people.

As Israel’s ambassador to SA, Gilad Erdan, aptly put it, Jews and Arabs now “work together to change how they perceive each other, to promote mutually beneficial economic activity, and to face the larger challenges in the Middle East as a united front”.

• Polovin chairs the SA Zionist Federation.