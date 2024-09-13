Pravin Gordhan, an activist to the end

Pravin Gordhan has served SA with distinction — he was an activist to the end.
He always told those around him that he considered himself an activist rather than a politician. He had a natural scepticism of the short-termism of politics that often prized self-preservation, instead he bore an unshakeable commitment to social change. This sense of service characterised his mission and vision, whether in the United Democratic Front, the Natal Indian Congress, the civic movements, the SA Communist Party or uMkhonto we Sizwe through Operation Vula.
As a member of the national executive committee of the ANC, Gordhan played a critical role in the unfolding renewal effort of the entire movement. As a leader, he mentored hundreds of activists and young professionals in the public sector. His ability to think clearly with a strategic mind that could clinically sift through complex issues and distil critical strategic matters distinguished him. This strategic thinking instilled confidence in those who worked with him, knowing he could navigate complex issues with clarity and precision.
His work in organisations and communities was informed by compassion and concern for the wellbeing of our society’s vulnerable and powerless sections. He was robust and determined, with no tolerance for slouching. Those who worked with him will attest to him being a taskmaster with an attention to detail, whether checking departmental memos, letters and reports or correcting spelling. He did not suffer fools, and his forensic mind was legendary in interrogating reports and demanding accountability where he was an executive authority.
This was often not appreciated by those from whom accountability was demanded and, as a retort, labelled him arrogant and stubborn. With Gordhan, there was no middle road when it came to corruption. In other words, there were no shades of grey. The bottom line (his favourite expression) was that corruption in the public and private sectors had to be confronted head-on. In this regard, he had the courage of his convictions and the confidence to do what he believed was right, even though other people may not have agreed.
This, however, did not lessen his commitment to the power of the collective in the organisation. To him, the organisation was everything. He was deeply loyal to the congress movement, particularly the ANC. This disposition sometimes caused him to disagree with colleagues and friends who thought that, given the ferocious attacks by some in the movement and society, he would turn his back on the ANC. Gordhan was a “party” man, yet non-dogmatic in his organisational practice. His circle of friends, comrades and colleagues span the ideological and societal spectrum in SA and abroad. The Codesa negotiation process helped to hone skills for pragmatism and the determination to seek inclusive solutions.
As a true patriot, Gordhan dedicated himself to the wellbeing of South Africans. His work in the Codesa negotiations led to the final adoption of the new constitution. In this regard, he significantly contributed to SA’s post-apartheid dispensation. His leadership at the SA Revenue Service (Sars) demonstrated his commitment to building robust and resilient institutions that enhanced SA’s fiscal capacity. Under his guidance, Sars set a high standard for emerging economies and countries in the global north, providing a sense of security and reassurance.
Gordhan and his colleagues developed and established a new local government system as articulated in the white paper on local government. In the foreword to the white paper on local government (1998), he opined that the process of transforming the institutions of SA is premised on the fact that the new democratic state has a specific mission: that of meeting the new developmental objectives, which will help to create a better life for all. When he became the co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister in 2016, he committed municipalities to a back-to-basic approach that focused on basic areas such as putting people and their concerns first; supporting delivery of municipal services to the right quality and standard; promoting good governance, transparency and accountability; ensuring sound financial management and accounting; and building institutional resilience and administrative capacity. Sadly, the auditor-general’s local government audit outcomes (MFMA, 2021/22) painted a disappointing picture in which persistent problems of lack of accountability of councillors, service delivery failure, weak institutional capacity and instability had become a norm. The only way out of this predicament is to return to Gordhan’s back to basics approach.
In 2016, Gordhan led an alliance of business organisations, their CEOs, labour and civil society to resist a determined campaign by those determined to capture the state and loot the public purse. Gordhan, Mcebisi Jonas, and Lungisa Fuzile, together with the National Treasury staff, courageously fought against the takeover of this vital institution of our democracy.
His last area of responsibility was reforming critical state-owned enterprises (SOEs). In many ways, this was to be a poison chalice, but it was not unequal to Gordhan’s commitment, resolve, courage, and bold disposition. These were critical sites of a grand scheme known as state capture. Volumes have been written and reported, and the state capture commission has made recommendations. The cumulative effect of state capture on these SOEs was to weaken their financial, operational, business and skills capacity. In Gordhan, President Cyril Ramaphosa knew he had a resolute, determined and tenacious person to drive reforms in the SOE sector. This task required the stubbornness of character, the boldness of vision and a determination to see through tough reforms in the state.
These attributes fitted Gordhan’s disposition. His endurance against attacks, resilience and ability to fend off such ferocious attacks from those who had looted the public purse are testament to his strength. No person could stand such vitriolic attacks as Gordhan experienced for a long time. Even as he was still breathing, they pronounced him dead.
Former ANC NEC member and intellectual giant of the movement Joel Netshitenzhe had warned that beneficiaries of corruption and state capture would not give up without a fight. But the agenda of those who stand for state capture will not win. We see green shots in SAA, Denel, Safcol, Eskom, Alexkor and Transnet. The trajectory is on the recovery path. Gordhan has created a positive platform for more reforms. The road is long, more must be done. This requires leadership with nerves of steel to sustain the campaign to defend and strengthen our public institutions that will deliver on the mandate to better the lives of South Africans. The lesson from Gordhan is that nothing is impossible if your vision, strategy and implementational discipline are aligned. Pragmatism is what guided his approach to every endeavour he was involved in. However, it was not pragmatism for its own sake; it had to be undergirded by values that included progressiveness, social justice, nonracialism and gender parity.
Gordhan's family was the centre of his life. They were his source of strength and support, especially during the most challenging times when they were also the target of attacks. Despite these personal sacrifices, Gordhan remained committed to his family, a testament to his unwavering dedication to public service.
The youth and future generations should draw inspiration from Gordhan’s life. Leadership should be synonymous with a steadfast commitment to serving South Africans, with their needs always coming first. To achieve this, we must safeguard, defend and enhance the institutions of our republic. Despite the challenges and setbacks, SA’s future remains bright. What we need now, more than ever, is ethical, courageous and bold leadership. The kind of leadership Gordhan inspired.
Pravin Gordhan, an activist to the end
The lesson from the struggle veteran is that nothing is impossible if your vision, strategy and discipline are aligned
Pravin Gordhan has served SA with distinction — he was an activist to the end.
He always told those around him that he considered himself an activist rather than a politician. He had a natural scepticism of the short-termism of politics that often prized self-preservation, instead he bore an unshakeable commitment to social change. This sense of service characterised his mission and vision, whether in the United Democratic Front, the Natal Indian Congress, the civic movements, the SA Communist Party or uMkhonto we Sizwe through Operation Vula.
As a member of the national executive committee of the ANC, Gordhan played a critical role in the unfolding renewal effort of the entire movement. As a leader, he mentored hundreds of activists and young professionals in the public sector. His ability to think clearly with a strategic mind that could clinically sift through complex issues and distil critical strategic matters distinguished him. This strategic thinking instilled confidence in those who worked with him, knowing he could navigate complex issues with clarity and precision.
His work in organisations and communities was informed by compassion and concern for the wellbeing of our society’s vulnerable and powerless sections. He was robust and determined, with no tolerance for slouching. Those who worked with him will attest to him being a taskmaster with an attention to detail, whether checking departmental memos, letters and reports or correcting spelling. He did not suffer fools, and his forensic mind was legendary in interrogating reports and demanding accountability where he was an executive authority.
This was often not appreciated by those from whom accountability was demanded and, as a retort, labelled him arrogant and stubborn. With Gordhan, there was no middle road when it came to corruption. In other words, there were no shades of grey. The bottom line (his favourite expression) was that corruption in the public and private sectors had to be confronted head-on. In this regard, he had the courage of his convictions and the confidence to do what he believed was right, even though other people may not have agreed.
This, however, did not lessen his commitment to the power of the collective in the organisation. To him, the organisation was everything. He was deeply loyal to the congress movement, particularly the ANC. This disposition sometimes caused him to disagree with colleagues and friends who thought that, given the ferocious attacks by some in the movement and society, he would turn his back on the ANC. Gordhan was a “party” man, yet non-dogmatic in his organisational practice. His circle of friends, comrades and colleagues span the ideological and societal spectrum in SA and abroad. The Codesa negotiation process helped to hone skills for pragmatism and the determination to seek inclusive solutions.
As a true patriot, Gordhan dedicated himself to the wellbeing of South Africans. His work in the Codesa negotiations led to the final adoption of the new constitution. In this regard, he significantly contributed to SA’s post-apartheid dispensation. His leadership at the SA Revenue Service (Sars) demonstrated his commitment to building robust and resilient institutions that enhanced SA’s fiscal capacity. Under his guidance, Sars set a high standard for emerging economies and countries in the global north, providing a sense of security and reassurance.
Gordhan and his colleagues developed and established a new local government system as articulated in the white paper on local government. In the foreword to the white paper on local government (1998), he opined that the process of transforming the institutions of SA is premised on the fact that the new democratic state has a specific mission: that of meeting the new developmental objectives, which will help to create a better life for all. When he became the co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister in 2016, he committed municipalities to a back-to-basic approach that focused on basic areas such as putting people and their concerns first; supporting delivery of municipal services to the right quality and standard; promoting good governance, transparency and accountability; ensuring sound financial management and accounting; and building institutional resilience and administrative capacity. Sadly, the auditor-general’s local government audit outcomes (MFMA, 2021/22) painted a disappointing picture in which persistent problems of lack of accountability of councillors, service delivery failure, weak institutional capacity and instability had become a norm. The only way out of this predicament is to return to Gordhan’s back to basics approach.
In 2016, Gordhan led an alliance of business organisations, their CEOs, labour and civil society to resist a determined campaign by those determined to capture the state and loot the public purse. Gordhan, Mcebisi Jonas, and Lungisa Fuzile, together with the National Treasury staff, courageously fought against the takeover of this vital institution of our democracy.
His last area of responsibility was reforming critical state-owned enterprises (SOEs). In many ways, this was to be a poison chalice, but it was not unequal to Gordhan’s commitment, resolve, courage, and bold disposition. These were critical sites of a grand scheme known as state capture. Volumes have been written and reported, and the state capture commission has made recommendations. The cumulative effect of state capture on these SOEs was to weaken their financial, operational, business and skills capacity. In Gordhan, President Cyril Ramaphosa knew he had a resolute, determined and tenacious person to drive reforms in the SOE sector. This task required the stubbornness of character, the boldness of vision and a determination to see through tough reforms in the state.
These attributes fitted Gordhan’s disposition. His endurance against attacks, resilience and ability to fend off such ferocious attacks from those who had looted the public purse are testament to his strength. No person could stand such vitriolic attacks as Gordhan experienced for a long time. Even as he was still breathing, they pronounced him dead.
Former ANC NEC member and intellectual giant of the movement Joel Netshitenzhe had warned that beneficiaries of corruption and state capture would not give up without a fight. But the agenda of those who stand for state capture will not win. We see green shots in SAA, Denel, Safcol, Eskom, Alexkor and Transnet. The trajectory is on the recovery path. Gordhan has created a positive platform for more reforms. The road is long, more must be done. This requires leadership with nerves of steel to sustain the campaign to defend and strengthen our public institutions that will deliver on the mandate to better the lives of South Africans. The lesson from Gordhan is that nothing is impossible if your vision, strategy and implementational discipline are aligned. Pragmatism is what guided his approach to every endeavour he was involved in. However, it was not pragmatism for its own sake; it had to be undergirded by values that included progressiveness, social justice, nonracialism and gender parity.
Gordhan's family was the centre of his life. They were his source of strength and support, especially during the most challenging times when they were also the target of attacks. Despite these personal sacrifices, Gordhan remained committed to his family, a testament to his unwavering dedication to public service.
The youth and future generations should draw inspiration from Gordhan’s life. Leadership should be synonymous with a steadfast commitment to serving South Africans, with their needs always coming first. To achieve this, we must safeguard, defend and enhance the institutions of our republic. Despite the challenges and setbacks, SA’s future remains bright. What we need now, more than ever, is ethical, courageous and bold leadership. The kind of leadership Gordhan inspired.
• Nkomfe was a special adviser to Gordhan.
Pravin Gordhan, former minister and struggle veteran, has died
Pravin Gordhan admitted to hospital
Key Ramaphosa allies fail to make the cut to parliament
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.