JACQUES BROODRYK: Co-operation between police and AfriForum neighbourhood watches often leads to success

The replacement of the former police minister, Bheki Cele, must be seen as one of the best cabinet decisions President Cyril Ramaphosa has made in his career. Cele’s constant interference in the SA Police Service’s operational affairs, his cheap politics, and that he often blamed victims of serious crimes such as farm attacks rather than the perpetrators, not only weakened the public’s confidence in the police service further but had a negative effect on the morale of the remaining, hard-working, resolute police force members.
Cele’s childish attitude towards role players who make a real difference in the fight against crime but do not necessarily share his political views was also a clear indication that he was not really interested in addressing the crime problem. Despite that, AfriForum’s 177 neighbourhood and farm watch structures nationwide have succeeded in cultivating good relations with police members at grassroots level, and this co-operation often leads to great successes.
In July the AfriForum neighbourhood watch responded to a murder in Roodepoort. Neighbourhood watch members successfully secured the crime scene until the police arrived. Securing such a scene is extremely important to prevent contamination and the loss of evidence, as this can have a major negative effect on investigations. Scene handling is one of the basic Level 1 training modules AfriForum offers its neighbourhood watch members, and the local police’s gratitude for how efficiently AfriForum’s neighbourhood watch members acted in the situation illustrates that the training works.
In June AfriForum’s Vaalharts neighbourhood watch also worked closely with the police and other role players during a sensitive operation to curb illegal mining operations near the closed Bellsbank diamond mine in the Northern Cape. About 25 arrests were made. Many other AfriForum neighbourhood watches are also regularly involved in operations to arrest illegal miners.
Drug paraphernalia
On July 26 the AfriForum neighbourhood watch in Sasolburg, in collaboration with police, seized marijuana and tik, aka “crystal meth”, among other substances from local high schools. The drugs were hidden in pens, highlighters, glue tubes and candy wrappers. This success followed an awareness campaign about the dangers of drug abuse at Articon High School, Vaalpark High School and Sasolburg High School.
During the operation the pupils and their school bags were searched, and cigarettes and handmade drug paraphernalia were also found. Once again, it has been proven that well-trained volunteers are a huge force multiplier for law enforcement.
On August 3 a suspect was spotted in the Vermont area entering a property. Neighbourhood watch members responded, and the suspect, who was armed with a large knife, was arrested for possession of drugs, dangerous equipment and attempted burglary.
On the evening of August 7 a quick, co-ordinated response in the Delmas area led to the successful recovery of a hijacked vehicle and the arrest of several suspects who were involved in separate criminal activities. Information was received about a hijacked vehicle with a kidnapped victim. The team immediately redirected their focus to the last-known location of the hijacked vehicle. While en route they spotted the stolen vehicle on the R50 Delmas-Pretoria road with the kidnapped driver tied up in it.
The suspects ran into the nearby woods, but quick action by the AfriForum neighbourhood watch, police and other volunteers, including the deployment of a drone, led to two suspects being arrested. The kidnapped driver positively identified the individuals as his attackers. The victim and the vehicle were recovered safely.
Co-operation between role players clearly has a positive effect on crime levels. We can only hope that new police minister Senzo Mchunu will do the responsible thing, leave his politics in his office, and work with AfriForum and other role players to finally put a stop to the wave of crime that has plagued the country for decades.
• Broodryk is head spokesperson for community safety at AfriForum.
