IAIN WILLIAMSON: Vital moves needed to hit 4% GDP growth amid GNU optimism
Policy certainty is required over labour market dynamics, telecom spectrum and mining sector expansion
Investor apprehension about the elections, load-shedding, logistics bottlenecks, fiscal vulnerabilities from state-owned enterprise bailouts, volatile commodity prices and climate change shocks were among the key risks highlighted in economic outlook reports for 2024.
There has been a collective sigh of relief as the anticipated investor apprehension about the SA elections did not materialise. The formation of the government of national unity (GNU) is showing promising signs of stability and direction. The extended period without load-shedding has also come as an unexpected but welcome surprise that the business and investment community did not foresee earlier this year...
