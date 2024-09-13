BOTTOM LINE
CHRIS REDDY: SA key for Reit success, but how will fundamentals play out?
Real estate investment trusts are the best performing asset class on the JSE this year
It is often said the most important factors when investing in real estate are “location, location, location”! Over the past three months, it has become quite clear that SA is an essential location. Whether this remains the case will depend on fundamentals.
SA real estate investment trusts (Reits) are the best-performing asset class on the JSE in 2024 with a year-to-date total return (at end-August) of 24%. This is almost double the return of the next best asset class, being bonds at 12%, followed by equities (11%) and cash at 6%. Within this performance, the best-performing shares were mainly SA-focused companies such as Fortress, Resilient, Attacq, Fairvest and Redefine...
