BRIAN KANTOR: Retail therapy: shopping with purpose
I like to visit local supermarkets and not just for the obvious reason. Doing so also helps confirm my faith in the power of market forces, which is evident in the impressively wide range of goods and services on offer.
SA retailers fulfil the all-important task we have delegated to them — to deliver a wide range of goods, including food and medicines essential to life and happiness. They are mostly left alone to manage a highly complex supply chain that involves farms, ports, roads, trucks and ships, factories and warehouses, banks, landlords and regulators. And they manage the always complicated relations with workers and their supervisors to pack the shelves and fill the checkout counters, and increasingly to deliver directly to homes. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.