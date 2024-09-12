MMUSI MAIMANE: SA cannot afford data manipulation as a political tool
Stats SA must be stabilised to ensure parliament undertakes informed policy responses to socioeconomic challenges
12 September 2024 - 05:00
In a presidential debate in the US, the question of facts versus fallacies is often at the forefront. In SA, we debate extensively about data-driven political statements or policies rather than ideological pronouncements not borne of any verifiable statistics.
While there can be ideological debates about one’s belief, or not, in climate change, for example, a critical evaluation of available data sets is required to inform opinions, ideas and decision-making...
