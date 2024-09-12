Opinion

CARTOON: Bela bill red rag

12 September 2024 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Thursday, September 12 2024
Thursday, September 12 2024

John Steenhuisen warns Cyril Ramaphosa against signing education bill

The disputed bill makes several changes to basic education laws, including around home schooling, pre-school and language policy
National
20 hours ago

DA dissents as ANC votes in favour of education bill

Basic Education Laws Amendment is meant to clarify issues such as language and admissions
National
4 months ago

Vacant teacher posts in state schools rocket to more than 31,000

Number up 28% in the past three years from more than 24,000 in 2021, Angie Motshekga tells MPs
National
4 months ago

National Assembly passes controversial schools bill

The move paves the way for the ANC government to tighten oversight of SA’s public schools
National
10 months ago

EDITORIAL: If parliament asks the people to have their say it must take heed

Committee ends discussion of Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill without considering 9,500 submissions
Opinion
1 year ago
Wednesday, September 11 2024
Wednesday, September 11 2024
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
CHRIS GILMOUR: No end in sight for Shoprite’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
JACO RABIE: Wilgenhof alumni propose way forward ...
Opinion
3.
ANN BERNSTEIN: This is how the captured JSC ...
Opinion
4.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: How wine industry’s Springboks ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GRANT BASE: Survey aims to quantify fees charged ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.