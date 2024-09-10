Opinion

CARTOON: Netanyahu’s reckoning

10 September 2024 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
UN rights chief calls on states to challenge Israel over occupation

Ending the war and averting regional conflict is an urgent priority, high commissioner says
Fear of ‘lost generation’ as Gaza school year begins with all classes shut

The Palestinian education ministry said 90% of schools had been destroyed or damaged
Gunman killed after shooting three Israelis at Jordan border

Terrorist approached the Allenby Bridge and opened fire at security forces, the Israeli military says
Biden says Netanyahu not doing enough to secure hostage deal

Netanyahu responds that pressure should be applied to Hamas and not Israel
