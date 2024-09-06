JAMES MAPOSA: Sustaining growth in a harsh operating environment
06 September 2024 - 05:00
Despite attempts to conceal the signs, SA is undeniably mired in a slow-moving recession, which is subtly but severely affecting corporations and households.
Indicators such as Pick n Pay’s R3.2bn loss for the 2023/24 financial year cannot be attributed solely to poor business strategy. The economic environment has become hostile and the next three to five years will be crucial for the survival of large and small enterprises across corporate SA. ..
