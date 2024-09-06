ANDREW DE BLOCQ: Welcome push for greener energy requires due diligence

The government of national unity (GNU) has shown renewed interest in the rollout of greener forms of energy. Renewables are attractive both in their capacity to diversify our energy mix and in their benefits to the environment compared to fossil fuel sources such as coal. But without proper social and environmental planning the rollout of green infrastructure can prove harmful. While the government’s renewed interest is welcome, we must remain cautious in implementing renewables sensibly and responsibly.
Climate change poses an existential threat to us and the world. As our country and the world have industrialised, this has seen a rapid rise in greenhouse gas emissions, particularly CO2, which has shifted our climate. The threats climate change pose disproportionately affect the poor — from the increased frequency of natural disasters like floods and droughts to more extreme temperatures and rainfall events and the future unsuitability of land for agriculture. We already feel these changes, and they will intensify without intervention. Reducing the emissions of our carbon-intensive, coal-dominated energy supply is therefore a priority.
Renewable energy is the obvious alternative, which the GNU is making headway on. Cabinet’s recent restructuring shows impetus behind renewable energy expansion. The energy portfolio has been rehomed from mineral resources and placed in its own department, along with the previous stand-alone portfolio of electricity, resulting in the somewhat tautologically named energy and electricity ministry. This should free up the vitally important renewable energy sector, which had been stagnant in its previous department.
Energy and electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has also promised to be “ultra-aggressive” in the expansion of renewable energy. While renewables are more eco-friendly options than fossil fuel sources such as coal, they should not be seen as stand-alone solutions. As a middle-income nation that continues to rely on fossil fuels for our energy and exports, we must work towards an energy mix that both maximises our energy security while minimising environmental impact.
Ramokgopa’s enthusiasm is matched by that of the forestry, fisheries and environment minister Dion George, who has made implementing the Just Energy Transition (JET) a central policy initiative. George echoed support to the recent signing of the Climate Change Act, which he believes is a crucial blueprint for co-ordination across different levels of government in response to climate and an important framework for the implementation of the JET.
As the GNU gets to work the Climate Change Act is an important signifier. Its new regulatory and legislative framework, coupled with good interdepartmental collaboration, has the potential for advancement. As it stands our country is the largest polluter on our continent and the 14th in the world. Being both the most industrialised nation and with the largest economy on the continent, we need to provide better leadership.
A diverse and resilient energy mix, which is also far friendlier to our environment is well within our grasp. However, while alternative energy sources are more environmentally friendly, they also come with their own environmental concerns, which must be front of mind when planning and implementing their rollout.
Renewable energy production can be inconsistent owing to the unpredictable nature of energy sources such as wind and solar. This instability necessitates the use of storage capacity, such as batteries or pumped storage schemes. Each of these storage solutions has its own suite of environmental impacts, from pollutive heavy earth minerals to incursions into threatened habitats and strategic water source areas. Technology and best practice in this regard is advancing swiftly, but has not provided complete solutions in all cases.
Renewable energy infrastructure can also have disastrous effects on biodiversity. Poorly planned wind farms can, for instance, be harmful to birds and bats, in particular endangered species such as vultures. Further, land required for projects may be protected or represent threatened habitats. These risks can emerge when projects are implemented with haste and without proper environmental impact processes. While the laudable Operation Vulindlela seeks to cut red tape and accelerate developmental projects, doing so too quickly and circumventing required steps in this instance may prove harmful. While some have referred to such environmental considerations as 'handbrakes to development”, they remain important.
In addition to environmental concerns there are also socioeconomic considerations such as the retreading of fossil fuel industry employees, and logistical issues such as transmission line access that are not covered here. None of these challenges is insurmountable nor provides intractable reasons to discontinue the renewable energy push — they are simply important factors that must be integrated into our energy plans and dealt with appropriately.
In conclusion, the new administration’s renewed interest in a diversified energy mix with increased renewables should be commended, while also monitored. The JET is a necessary and responsible process, with time being of the essence. However, as we make this transition we must plan and implement appropriately to avoid any unintended consequences. Without proper planning and mitigation, “green” energy can prove anything but.
• De Blocq is a DA MP and spokesperson on forestry, fisheries and the environment.
ANDREW DE BLOCQ: Welcome push for greener energy requires due diligence
While renewables are more eco-friendly options than fossil fuel sources such as coal, they should not be seen as stand-alone solutions
