THANDO NGOZO: SA’s economic outlook — green shoots or false dawn?

After years of stagnation the SA economy is beginning to show signs of a potential upturn in economic activity as green shoots emerge. Recent forecasts by two international banks and a local research institution suggest an uptick in GDP growth.
Citibank has bumped its SA GDP growth forecast to 1.2% for 2024 and 2% for 2025. It cites the positive impacts of retirement reform and low inflation as reasons for a well-anticipated interest rate cut. The Bank of America likewise expects that in the medium term SA could grow at about 2% a year, subject to Eskom maintaining its recent gains on cutting load-shedding, which would also bolster public finances. The Bureau for Economic Research (BER) is similarly optimistic, predicting that GDP will grow by 2.2% in 2025.
However, while these green shoots are encouraging, the major economic indicators show that the recovery remains fragile. Stats SA reported that in July 2024 the annual inflation rate slipped to 4.6%, compared to June’s 5.1%. The lower inflation figure backs the case for a possible interest rate cut by the SA Reserve Bank because subdued inflation reduces demand for high interest rates. Moreover, reduced inflation can pave the way for economic growth through lower living costs and more disposable income, bolstering consumer spending. The combination of lower inflation, potential rate cuts and increased economic activity positions SA for sustained growth, thus supporting the higher GDP forecasts that banks and the economic think-tank projected.
The Business Confidence Index (BCI), which quantifies the sentiment of business operators about economic prospects, accelerated to 35 in the second quarter of 2024 from 30 in the first quarter, suggesting cautious optimism among businesses. The BCI is a significant predictor of economic growth because when confidence is high it encourages investment, hiring and economic activity, thus boosting GDP. However, the gradual recovery in confidence reflects a sluggish economic recovery, punctured by problems such as transport and logistics challenges and policy uncertainty.
The FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) ticked to minus 12 in the second quarter of 2024 from minus 15 in the previous quarter, its highest reading in 18 months, but still in negative territory. The slow pickup in consumer sentiment implies a recovery in consumer spending, which is vital for economic growth. Even though it is still negative, improved consumer sentiments signal the economy may be bottoming out. Since consumer spending is essential to economic growth, these levels should support a relatively strong GDP.
The June 2024 retail sales data show a positive trend for the SA economy, with retail trade sales increasing by 4% year on year. This growth indicates a recovering consumer environment, albeit on the back of an anticipated stable inflation and potential interest rate cut. These elements provide a foundation for stronger economic growth, with a potential pickup in consumer spending expected to spill over and stimulate other sectors of the economy. Therefore, the impetus of economic growth is ascending and aligns with the recent forecasts.
The Debt Index report for the second quarter of 2024 by DebtBusters details the toll that increasing interest rates and living costs are taking on consumer wallets, resulting in runaway demand for debt management services. Consumers are significantly overburdened, spending 62% of their income on ordinary debt repayments. Since 2016 incomes have increased a measly 2%, but inflation has soared, translating into an astonishing crash in real disposable income of 44%. This financial stress, especially among high-income earners, could harm economic growth as reduced consumer spending slows economic activity.
The rand has been trading at about R18 to the dollar since the May polls, reflecting investors’ cautious confidence in the government of national unity (GNU). The currency has gained almost 3% against the dollar since election day, but that does not reflect its strength. Instead, it reflects a 2%-dollar depreciation, signalling that the domestic currency is offering limited benefit to economic activity. The stabilisation of the rand post-election shows that markets have tentative faith in the new government. However, the average real appreciation of the rand was very low, underpinning recent worries about economic fundamentals.
After a net outflow of about R50bn in the first five months of 2024, this has been offset somewhat by inflows totalling R4.5bn and R5.8bn in June and July respectively, as foreign investors showed renewed confidence in the economy. The inflows into SA financial markets testify to renewed investor confidence, which may bode well for economic growth. More foreign investment translates into more liquidity in the system, which is good for equity and bond markets. This could support business investment and economic activity.
The Reserve Bank’s composite business cycle indicators provide a snapshot of SA’s economic condition and outlook through three key measures — leading, coincident and lagging indicators. In June 2024 the leading indicator, which forecasts future economic activity, fell 0.4%, suggesting a potential slowdown. The coincident indicator, reflecting current conditions, also declined 0.4% in May 2024, signalling weakening real-time economic activity. Additionally, the lagging indicator dipped 0.1%, confirming the ongoing negative trend and indicating that the economic slowdown may persist.
Many positive developments in the economy help foreshadow a recovery. However, caution is warranted. Consumer confidence, business activity and several essential indicators still appear subdued given the structural constraints that have yet to be fully addressed. However, whereas the green shoots of recovery are encouraging in the short term, the overall economic climate remains delicate. Sustainable growth hinges on resolving the binding structural constraints, which makes the economy’s fortunes cautiously optimistic.
• Ngozo is a research manager at the Financial & Fiscal Commission SA. He writes in his personal capacity.
THANDO NGOZO: SA’s economic outlook — green shoots or false dawn?
The Business Confidence Index accelerated to 35 in the second quarter of 2024 from 30 in the first quarter, suggesting cautious optimism among businesses
