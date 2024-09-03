MALEGAPURU MAKGOBA: Science and maths simplified: the legacy of William MacDonald Smith

The late mathematician and television personality William Smith receives the Order of the Baobab (silver) from President Cyril Ramaphosa in recognition of his contribution to maths and science in this 2019 file photo. Picture: TWITTER/GCIS
‘It’s an absolute privilege to end one’s career on such a high note. I can now die a happy man,” said William Smith in 2019 after receiving the National Order of Baobab in Silver.
The death of William MacDonald Smith has evoked an outpouring of emotions across SA and in all its sectors.A South African of such rare and extraordinary talent, selflessness and generosity has departed. He had emigrated to Australia.
Smith was a much-loved, treasured and respected South African. Many South Africans are grateful and owe their careers, dignity and futures to his outstanding TV teachings on The Learning Channel. He made a great difference to their futures through education, embodying Nelson Mandela’s famous quotation: “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world” and bring equality.
But many regret not having benefited from his teachings. His death has also brought the vexing issue of teaching as a profession and the role of teachers into sharp and public focus in SA.
Smith was born into a “fishy” family. Both his parents were renowned ichthyologists who discovered the coelacanth in 1938, a fish thought to be extinct for several millions of years. He grew up restless and assertive. A very talented student, he obtained his BSc Honours degree cum laude at Rhodes University and later an MSc in seven months at UKZN (PMB) campus. He excelled in chemistry and physics.
William Smith takes possession of the first Mississippi-style riverboat made in South Africa, in this October 10 2003 file photo. Picture: AMBROASE PETERS/SUNDAY TIMES/GALLO IMAGES
The secret of Smith’s teachings lay in simplicity. He understood mathematical and science concepts at a child's level, allowing him to simplify and demystify these subjects for many people. In this way, Smith reminds me of David Attenborough, the brilliant and articulate British broadcaster, biologist and natural historian. Attenborough's BBC programmes, such as Life on Earth, The Living Planet and The Trials of Life, simplified the complexities of biology and the natural world for us all to learn, understand and appreciate.
Smith started his career editing science books for children. His ability to identify and communicate a simple message from complex concepts, reaching the mind of a child, was the secret of this extraordinary storyteller. Those who struggled with science and mathematics required this child-like approach to unlock their potential and demystify these.
Smith was described as “disillusioned with SA”. Apparently before his emigration, he had approached then education minister Angie Motshekga to roll out a ground-breaking educational initiative, but the minister rebuffed his offer because, as journalist Mandy Weiner wrote, “she was more concerned with her own political survival than the education of millions of children”.
Being bestowed the National Order of Baobab in 2019 by President Cyril Ramaphosa was his proudest moment.
This must rank high on the scale of tragic political mistakes that denied many South Africans such an extraordinary learning opportunity to improve their lot and their fortunes. Mathematics and science education are major rate-limiting steps to progress in our national development. It is another example of the failure of our political leaders to listen and take advice from their experts. We saw this during the HIV/Aids denial, we saw this again during the Life Esidimeni disaster.
Smith was also a conservationist. He inherited the Featherbed Nature Reserve in Knysna from his father and owned the Rivercat Ferries that cruised the Knysna Lagoon. I remember on one occasion passing his house in awe, on a boat to the Knysna Head.
He received many honours and was most revered. However, being bestowed the National Order of Baobab in 2019 by President Cyril Ramaphosa was his proudest moment. His National Order citation read: “For his excellent contribution to the teaching and demystification of mathematics and science teaching. Through the medium of television, he made mathematics and science accessible even to the most marginalised in our society.”
This meant so much to Smith, as it should, the highest honour his country could bestow in recognition and gratitude to a true patriot for a distinguished service. I am most proud to have played a small part in advising this recommendation to the President.
• Dr Makgoba is an esteemed academic and former health ombud; MBChB. (Natal); DPhil (Oxon).; FRCP (Lond); OMS.
