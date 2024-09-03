The figures will be closely scrutinised for signs of strength or weakness, as it will help inform expectations for future interest rate decisions
There is a long way to go, but Ramokgopa and DA ministers are making a notable difference
Property sales may help it reverse R7.3bn net loss for year to March
The 14 political parties declared a total of nearly R200m, the highest yet since the introduction of the Political Funding Act
Company reduces debt to R5.4bn as casino and other betting revenue rises
Standard Bank says Chinese car sales have gained traction despite market challenges
Duty levels of 93% of all categories that attract import duty and through which trade occurred in 2023 were last reviewed more than 20 years ago
Netanyahu responds that pressure should be applied to Hamas and not Israel
South African secures single sculls success at the U19 Rowing World Championships in Canada
Can the GNU help to heal the rifts and usher in a truly united nation?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Ramaphosa in China
Ramaphosa calls for ‘better quality’ of trade with China
SA not dusting off begging bowl for China, Gwen Ramokgopa says
Africa should unite for better deals with China, panellists say
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Resource-rich Brics bloc now in a better position than the G7
WATCH: Focus on China-Africa relations
