NOBUHLE NKABANE: Setas and skills are development catalysts for employment and growth

Our Higher Education Act makes provision for a unified national higher education system that is underpinned by the Skills Development Act. The Skills Development Act calls for the creation of the Sector Education and Training Authorities (Setas) and the establishment of the Quality Council for Trades and Occupation.
Overall, there is a framework for regulating apprenticeship, workplace strategies, learnerships and continuous skills development and training for the workforce.
The Skills Development Act provides for the financing of national skills development through a levy-grant scheme and a National Skills Fund. The Setas were established to develop a sector skills plan within the national skills development strategy.
It is our primary objective to develop a skilled, capable workforce while broadening the skills base of the country to support an inclusive growth path.
While the Setas were born four years into democracy, its transformative impact on skills and training is not negligible. There are remarkable stories of successful interventions to address the national skills deficit. The 21 Setas, covering the spectrum of our economy, are meant to align training and development efforts with the needs of employers and the labour markets.
However, there is an emerging consensus that the Setas are not adequately addressing our national skills deficit to meet the needs of the economy. We recognise that skills are the key to unlocking individual potential, driving career advancement and fuelling economic growth. Therefore acquiring skills remains a priority in personal and professional growth. Overall, improving skills development is critical for maintaining national competitiveness.
Digital trends
A national cause for concern is the estimate of 3.3-million young people between the ages of 15 and 24 who are not in formal education, employment and training. More could be done to alleviate the plight of our youth. Echoing the president in his state of the nation address: “Inclusive growth demands that we affirm the position of women and youth in the economy.”
There is therefore a need to harness collective efforts by government and the private sector to reduce the exceptionally high unemployment rate. It is my commitment to review and ensure that all Setas focus on their mandate to skill South Africans — particularly the youth.
The Setas must respond and exploit the dynamics of technology and its evolution in their innovative approaches towards addressing the skills deficit and training. Setas must bridge the skills divide in the digital skills trend associated with the fourth industrial revolution, the knowledge economy and artificial intelligence.
Given the pace and changes in industry innovation, our youth are best placed to benefit from continuous development and refinement of skills necessary to effectively navigate and use digital technologies. Skills such as digital marketing, e-commerce, the internet of things, cloud computing, and cybersecurity present opportunities for job creation for our youth.
Picture: SUPPLIED/iLEARN
There is a growing demand for green skills for sustainable development, environmental conservation and our transition to a low-carbon economy. Technological innovations in renewable energy and green technologies provide scope for youth skills training with potential for job opportunities in, among others, green building and architecture, sustainable water management, and carbon footprint reduction and management.
The current term of all 21 Setas’ accounting authorities or boards will end on March 31 2025 — while the National Skills Authority term of the board ends in February 2025. We will be opening calls for nominations for the appointment of new boards for all 21 Setas and the National Skills Authority for 2025-2030.
Governance standard
To ensure the realisation of the professionalisation of the public service, we will seek board members who have the necessary level of qualifications, expertise, competencies, skills and experience. We will also prioritise their induction — with a premium on their fiduciary responsibilities.
These measures will prepare incoming Seta boards to meet a good governance standard at a threshold of 100% compliance, and to pay allocated mandatory grants to qualifying employers on time. In 2023-24, about 86% of Seta mandatory grants to qualifying employers were paid on time. The primacy of awarding learner certificates or qualification to our learners on time is vital. We will ensure consequence management where there is evidence of gross negligence, incompetence and dereliction of duty. The skills development mandate makes Setas our catalysts for employment and economic growth.
It will be against these and other indicators that the performance of the Setas and their CEOs will be evaluated. It is my intention to make Setas the centres of excellence not only in skills training, but in overall management of public funds: clean audits, governance, financial management and compliance. Primarily, the objective is to ensure that Setas’ institutional practices are at the cutting edge of global trends in training.
We will therefore steer the Setas towards research & development to identify emerging skills gaps and trends in the labour market to ensure our youth are equipped with relevant skills for the current and future job market. In terms of overall skills targets towards meeting the National Development Plan targets, we plan to increase graduates. Given the resources committed to the Setas, I intend to revise the targets above for the 2025-26 financial year as the institutions improve their efficiencies.
It is time to roll up our sleeves and fulfil our responsibilities towards meeting the national goals of skilling the nation. It is our moral responsibility to deliver quality, accredited training that contributes to economic growth and sustainability.
• Nkabane is higher education & training minister.
NOBUHLE NKABANE: Setas and skills are development catalysts for employment and growth
Higher education & training department aims to develop capable workforce to support inclusive growth
Our Higher Education Act makes provision for a unified national higher education system that is underpinned by the Skills Development Act. The Skills Development Act calls for the creation of the Sector Education and Training Authorities (Setas) and the establishment of the Quality Council for Trades and Occupation.
Overall, there is a framework for regulating apprenticeship, workplace strategies, learnerships and continuous skills development and training for the workforce.
The Skills Development Act provides for the financing of national skills development through a levy-grant scheme and a National Skills Fund. The Setas were established to develop a sector skills plan within the national skills development strategy.
It is our primary objective to develop a skilled, capable workforce while broadening the skills base of the country to support an inclusive growth path.
While the Setas were born four years into democracy, its transformative impact on skills and training is not negligible. There are remarkable stories of successful interventions to address the national skills deficit. The 21 Setas, covering the spectrum of our economy, are meant to align training and development efforts with the needs of employers and the labour markets.
However, there is an emerging consensus that the Setas are not adequately addressing our national skills deficit to meet the needs of the economy. We recognise that skills are the key to unlocking individual potential, driving career advancement and fuelling economic growth. Therefore acquiring skills remains a priority in personal and professional growth. Overall, improving skills development is critical for maintaining national competitiveness.
Digital trends
A national cause for concern is the estimate of 3.3-million young people between the ages of 15 and 24 who are not in formal education, employment and training. More could be done to alleviate the plight of our youth. Echoing the president in his state of the nation address: “Inclusive growth demands that we affirm the position of women and youth in the economy.”
There is therefore a need to harness collective efforts by government and the private sector to reduce the exceptionally high unemployment rate. It is my commitment to review and ensure that all Setas focus on their mandate to skill South Africans — particularly the youth.
The Setas must respond and exploit the dynamics of technology and its evolution in their innovative approaches towards addressing the skills deficit and training. Setas must bridge the skills divide in the digital skills trend associated with the fourth industrial revolution, the knowledge economy and artificial intelligence.
Given the pace and changes in industry innovation, our youth are best placed to benefit from continuous development and refinement of skills necessary to effectively navigate and use digital technologies. Skills such as digital marketing, e-commerce, the internet of things, cloud computing, and cybersecurity present opportunities for job creation for our youth.
There is a growing demand for green skills for sustainable development, environmental conservation and our transition to a low-carbon economy. Technological innovations in renewable energy and green technologies provide scope for youth skills training with potential for job opportunities in, among others, green building and architecture, sustainable water management, and carbon footprint reduction and management.
The current term of all 21 Setas’ accounting authorities or boards will end on March 31 2025 — while the National Skills Authority term of the board ends in February 2025. We will be opening calls for nominations for the appointment of new boards for all 21 Setas and the National Skills Authority for 2025-2030.
Governance standard
To ensure the realisation of the professionalisation of the public service, we will seek board members who have the necessary level of qualifications, expertise, competencies, skills and experience. We will also prioritise their induction — with a premium on their fiduciary responsibilities.
These measures will prepare incoming Seta boards to meet a good governance standard at a threshold of 100% compliance, and to pay allocated mandatory grants to qualifying employers on time. In 2023-24, about 86% of Seta mandatory grants to qualifying employers were paid on time. The primacy of awarding learner certificates or qualification to our learners on time is vital. We will ensure consequence management where there is evidence of gross negligence, incompetence and dereliction of duty. The skills development mandate makes Setas our catalysts for employment and economic growth.
It will be against these and other indicators that the performance of the Setas and their CEOs will be evaluated. It is my intention to make Setas the centres of excellence not only in skills training, but in overall management of public funds: clean audits, governance, financial management and compliance. Primarily, the objective is to ensure that Setas’ institutional practices are at the cutting edge of global trends in training.
We will therefore steer the Setas towards research & development to identify emerging skills gaps and trends in the labour market to ensure our youth are equipped with relevant skills for the current and future job market. In terms of overall skills targets towards meeting the National Development Plan targets, we plan to increase graduates. Given the resources committed to the Setas, I intend to revise the targets above for the 2025-26 financial year as the institutions improve their efficiencies.
It is time to roll up our sleeves and fulfil our responsibilities towards meeting the national goals of skilling the nation. It is our moral responsibility to deliver quality, accredited training that contributes to economic growth and sustainability.
• Nkabane is higher education & training minister.
FREE TO READ | Skills Development
Academics welcome student loans for ‘missing middle’
HILARY JOFFE: A review of higher education financing is urgently needed
PANYAZA LESUFI: Gauteng has the lion’s share of jobless people
The key to C-suite doors for women is skills training, says Sindi Mabaso-Koyana
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Creating jobs through impactful training
CEO Andile Nongogo must tell board why he should keep his Nsfas job
Project to give retrenched workers a shot in arm
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.