KOBUS VERSTER: Why safeguard measures for local steel industry are essential

This response aims to provide a more accurate representation of the current situation, addressing misconceptions and highlighting key facts about the industry’s importance to the economy.
First, it is crucial to correct several inaccuracies in Bruce’s article.
ArcelorMittal SA is not the only primary steel producer in the country, contrary to the article’s assertion.
No last-minute agreement was made with the previous government to keep the long-steel business open. The reprieve for this division, which includes the Newcastle, Vereeniging and Amras plants, resulted from extensive negotiations and committed efforts.
The local automotive industry uses ArcelorMittal’s locally manufactured steel products extensively. These products meet stringent international quality standards set by original equipment manufacturers and support the auto sector’s goal of achieving 60% localisation by 2035.
And SA’s steel industry represents a more significant portion of global production than the 0.02% cited. In fact, the country is ranked 32nd worldwide for steel production in 2023. ArcelorMittal SA directly employs more than 6,000 people. The potential closure of its long-steel business would have affected more than 80,000 jobs and devastated entire communities. This underscores the company’s significant role in the economic fabric of SA.
Regarding the company’s operations and equipment, ArcelorMittal SA has invested billions of rand in capital improvements, research & development, and its decarbonisation journey. Much of the company’s plant is recognised as among the best and most relevant within the global ArcelorMittal group. These facilities produce critical quality steel that mini-mills cannot match. Mini-mills in SA as a business model rely heavily on market-distorting policies. These include discounted scrap prices through a preferential pricing system, a scrap export tax and periodic scrap export bans, along with substantial state funding.
The global steel market is currently facing challenges due to surplus steel production flooding international markets. In response, numerous countries have implemented safeguard measures to protect their domestic steel industries. Examples include Mexico’s near-80% tariff on Chinese imports, Brazil’s 25% tariff, and similar actions by the EU, the UK, India, Vietnam, Thailand, Japan, and South Korea. These measures are designed to maintain fair competition and preserve local jobs.
The implementation of trade measures in SA is not over-regulation but a necessary step to level the playing field and ensure the industry’s competitiveness. These measures are consistent with the government’s economic and industrial development objectives and serve the national interest. The International Trade Administration Commission investigation process for implementing such measures is rigorous, transparent and fact-based, addressing real harm caused by unfair imports.
The local steel industry’s contribution to SA’s economy is substantial and multifaceted. It supports more than 200,000 jobs across its value chain, many of which are highly skilled. This is particularly significant given the country’s high unemployment rate. Over the past decade, the industry has invested heavily in developing innovative, high-quality steel products for various sectors, including automotive, mining, manufacturing, agriculture, energy, transportation and infrastructure. Moreover, the industry ensures a reliable supply chain for fabricators, merchants, and end users while contributing significantly to GDP and tax revenue. It plays a crucial role in the government’s beneficiation and localisation policies, enhancing these key initiatives through its investments, operations, procurement and value addition.
The availability of domestically produced steel is strategically important for SA. Reliance on imports would leave the country vulnerable to external price fluctuations and supply chain disruptions, potentially threatening important manufacturing activities. Once lost, re-establishing a viable and sustainable local steel industry would be extremely challenging, if not impossible. These measures are primarily aimed at addressing the surge in imports and ensuring fair competition.
Finally, the steel industry’s impact extends beyond its role as a commodity producer. It is a vital contributor to local economic development in the areas where it operates, providing funding and training for thousands of critical and essential scarce skills. The industry plays a transformative role in its host communities, changing people’s lives and supporting social and economic development.
In conclusion, the case for appropriate safeguard measures to support the local steel industry is compelling. These measures are essential for preserving a critical sector that contributes significantly to SA’s economic development, employment and industrial capabilities. The survival and growth of the domestic steel industry align with the government’s economic objectives and are in the national interest.
• Verster is CEO of ArcelorMittal SA.
