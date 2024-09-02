CARTOON: Steenhuisen shoots himself in the foot

Investors are waiting for release of ISM, job openings and ADP employment data, and the Fed’s Beige Book
This critical sector that contributes to SA’s economic development, employment and industrial capabilities
Those responsible must be held to account and face the consequences of their actions, premier Alan Winde says
D-Day for justice minister to answer questions in parliament about alleged conflict of interest
The proposed transaction entails Sanlam Life subscribing for ordinary shares in ARC FSH for a cash consideration of R2.4bn
Economic activity expected to have lifted 0.2%-0.4% after 0.1% contraction in first quarter
Moving ESD away from being ‘a tick-box exercise’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says those who murder hostages do not want a deal
The games played between the teams provide quality and entertainment that is a level above the rest
Six-times champion had not won a MotoGP race since October 2021
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
