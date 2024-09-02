Opinion

CARTOON: Steenhuisen shoots himself in the foot

02 September 2024 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Monday, September 2 2024
Monday, September 2 2024

PETER BRUCE: Sigh, politics and prejudice still rules in SA

Hurried deletions by Steenhuisen’s chief of staff attack the difference DA is supposed to bring
Opinion
4 days ago

IMRAAN BUCCUS: Suicidal drift by DA leader John Steenhuisen

Appointment of Roman Cabanac as chief of staff in the agriculture ministry is huge error of judgment
Opinion
3 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Builders vs breakers — Steenhuisen on SA’s high-stakes politics

Unity government has just five years to prove itself and keep MK-EFF from power, DA leader says
Opinion
1 week ago

Didiza tells Steenhuisen to watch his words

Former agriculture minister calls out her successor for his statements about ‘exposing’ misconduct in the department
National
6 days ago

Agricultural land at risk from property development and mining, Steenhuisen says

Protecting existing agricultural land and maximising its potential an important focus for department
Politics
1 week ago
Friday, August 30 2024
Friday, August 30 2024
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
IMRAAN BUCCUS: Suicidal drift by DA leader John ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Shuffling SOEs won’t end the shambles
Opinion / Editorials
3.
NOBUHLE NKABANE: Setas and skills are development ...
Opinion
4.
MICHAEL MORRIS: Land reform is an urban priority
Opinion / Columnists
5.
STUART THEOBALD: Facts don’t back Kubayi’s claim ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.