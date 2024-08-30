Encouraged by the drop, investors will closely watch the data to be released later this week
Friday, August 30 2024
President rejects suggestions policy is aligned with Western interests
Law enforcement agencies are expected to come under sharp scrutiny due to the surge of violent crime in SA
Improved economic prospects for the rest of this year should help stimulate new-vehicle sales and exports
Industrial Development Corporation disburses about R16bn and facilitates R51.7bn worth of investments
Business Day TV speaks to Brendan Grundlingh, sector head of CPG, Beverages & MNC at RMB
Sports journalist was ‘irreplaceable, irrepressible and unforgettable’
What will be showing at the Venice and Toronto film festivals
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Zuma’s My Kroneez party
Jacob Zuma flanked by MK party entourage at court
MK party replaces whip Sihle Ngubane with Mzwanele Manyi
PETER BRUCE: Sigh, politics and prejudice still rules in SA
Floyd Shivambu in charge of MK’s engine room
MILTON SHAIN: Shivambu wants to destabilise SA, much as Zuma did KZN
