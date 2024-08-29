NEIL OVERY: The irrationality of new nuclear power

Koeberg nuclear power station is shown in Cape Town. Picture: MISHA JORDAAN/GALLO IMAGES
Electricity & energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s decision to delay the procurement of 2,500MW of new nuclear power has been presented by the government as an example of its commitment to “clean” and “transparent” governance to “protect the integrity of the process”. In reality, the delay is the result of the government’s intention to try to do the opposite — to yet again rush through the procurement of nuclear power.
The only reason the delay has occurred is because Earthlife Africa and the Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute (SAFCEI) initiated legal action against government on the basis that insufficient public consultation had taken place, a contention that was obviously upheld by state law advisers. Everything about the procurement of nuclear power signals unnecessary urgency. This has resulted in a procurement process where everything is back to front.
The decision to procure 2,500MW of new nuclear power comes from the 2019 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), which was drawn up in the absence of an Integrated Energy Plan (IEP). This is putting the cart before the horse, because an IEP is necessary to inform decision-making within an IRP. The National Energy Act states that the IEP must “serve as a guide for energy infrastructure investments” and “guide the selection of appropriate technology to meet energy demand”. Thus, the IRP must follow the IEP.
In April 2023, after legal action by The Green Connection and SAFCEI, President Cyril Ramaphosa agreed that the government would produce an IEP by April 1 2024 to inform its energy planning. No IEP has been produced.
This back-to-front thinking extends into the government’s thinking about new nuclear power generally. Through its various documents and ongoing statements, the government constantly tells us new nuclear power is necessary, without providing any evidence. In 2021 this lack of evidence led the National Energy Regulator of SA to add conditions to its acceptance of nuclear procurement — that the government must prove that it is “affordable” and “rational”.
It is the absence of evidence and the procurement missteps that make Ramokgopa’s assertion that despite the delay “nuclear is going to happen” unlikely because this will not meet constitutional standards for procurement, nor government decision-making.
Public finance legislation states that procurement must reflect “best value for money”, which the Treasury defines as “the optimal use of resources to achieve intended outcomes”. This means for new nuclear power to be viable in SA it must be “least cost”. However, all independent energy modelling in SA has repeatedly shown no place for new nuclear power in a “least cost” energy system because it is so expensive compared with other viable generation technologies. Questions of cost are particularly important given that Ramokgopa recently announced a review of electricity pricing because high electricity costs are plunging more South Africans into energy poverty.
The courts have indicated that government decision-making must be rational — that is, decisions should be based on “objective inquiry” (there must be a rational relationship between decisions taken and government purpose). This maps precisely with the Treasury’s assertion that procurement must be “informed” and “evidence-based”. Decisions relating to nuclear power procurement must therefore await the completion of the IEP and IRP, and public consultation, before they can be considered “rational”. This in turn implies that evidence must be provided in the IEP and IRP that proves objectively that new nuclear power is the rational choice.
Costs aside, evidence of rationality in nuclear procurement is going to be difficult to provide because having 2,500MW of new nuclear power on the grid some time between 2035 and 2040 will be, in the words of energy expert Chris Yelland, “next to useless”, because by then the grid will be dominated by renewable energy sources that will require flexible generation (hydro power or battery energy storage) to complement them.
The government’s failure to provide evidence that new nuclear power is “best value for money” or “rational” tells us what we already know, and what Ramokgopa probably knows: that new nuclear power has no place in SA’s energy future.
The government has an opportunity to abandon its obsession with new nuclear power in the pending publication of the IEP and revised IRP. But the signs are not good because it seems intent on putting the cart before the horse again. Last week, deputy electricity & energy minister Samantha Graham-Maré said the revised IRP would be completed by the end of 2024, while the IEP would be completed by the second quarter of 2025.
It is this muddled and incoherent thinking that enables proponents of a discredited 20th-century technology to claim it has a place in a modern, 21st-century energy system.
• Dr Overy, a freelance researcher, writer and photographer, is a research associate in Environmental Humanities South at the University of Cape Town.
NEIL OVERY: The irrationality of new nuclear power
Having 2,500MW of new nuclear power on the grid some time between 2035 and 2040 will be ‘next to useless’
Electricity & energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s decision to delay the procurement of 2,500MW of new nuclear power has been presented by the government as an example of its commitment to “clean” and “transparent” governance to “protect the integrity of the process”. In reality, the delay is the result of the government’s intention to try to do the opposite — to yet again rush through the procurement of nuclear power.
The only reason the delay has occurred is because Earthlife Africa and the Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute (SAFCEI) initiated legal action against government on the basis that insufficient public consultation had taken place, a contention that was obviously upheld by state law advisers. Everything about the procurement of nuclear power signals unnecessary urgency. This has resulted in a procurement process where everything is back to front.
The decision to procure 2,500MW of new nuclear power comes from the 2019 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), which was drawn up in the absence of an Integrated Energy Plan (IEP). This is putting the cart before the horse, because an IEP is necessary to inform decision-making within an IRP. The National Energy Act states that the IEP must “serve as a guide for energy infrastructure investments” and “guide the selection of appropriate technology to meet energy demand”. Thus, the IRP must follow the IEP.
In April 2023, after legal action by The Green Connection and SAFCEI, President Cyril Ramaphosa agreed that the government would produce an IEP by April 1 2024 to inform its energy planning. No IEP has been produced.
This back-to-front thinking extends into the government’s thinking about new nuclear power generally. Through its various documents and ongoing statements, the government constantly tells us new nuclear power is necessary, without providing any evidence. In 2021 this lack of evidence led the National Energy Regulator of SA to add conditions to its acceptance of nuclear procurement — that the government must prove that it is “affordable” and “rational”.
Nersa fumbled public participation process on nuclear power, says Ramokgopa
It is the absence of evidence and the procurement missteps that make Ramokgopa’s assertion that despite the delay “nuclear is going to happen” unlikely because this will not meet constitutional standards for procurement, nor government decision-making.
Public finance legislation states that procurement must reflect “best value for money”, which the Treasury defines as “the optimal use of resources to achieve intended outcomes”. This means for new nuclear power to be viable in SA it must be “least cost”. However, all independent energy modelling in SA has repeatedly shown no place for new nuclear power in a “least cost” energy system because it is so expensive compared with other viable generation technologies. Questions of cost are particularly important given that Ramokgopa recently announced a review of electricity pricing because high electricity costs are plunging more South Africans into energy poverty.
The courts have indicated that government decision-making must be rational — that is, decisions should be based on “objective inquiry” (there must be a rational relationship between decisions taken and government purpose). This maps precisely with the Treasury’s assertion that procurement must be “informed” and “evidence-based”. Decisions relating to nuclear power procurement must therefore await the completion of the IEP and IRP, and public consultation, before they can be considered “rational”. This in turn implies that evidence must be provided in the IEP and IRP that proves objectively that new nuclear power is the rational choice.
Costs aside, evidence of rationality in nuclear procurement is going to be difficult to provide because having 2,500MW of new nuclear power on the grid some time between 2035 and 2040 will be, in the words of energy expert Chris Yelland, “next to useless”, because by then the grid will be dominated by renewable energy sources that will require flexible generation (hydro power or battery energy storage) to complement them.
The government’s failure to provide evidence that new nuclear power is “best value for money” or “rational” tells us what we already know, and what Ramokgopa probably knows: that new nuclear power has no place in SA’s energy future.
The government has an opportunity to abandon its obsession with new nuclear power in the pending publication of the IEP and revised IRP. But the signs are not good because it seems intent on putting the cart before the horse again. Last week, deputy electricity & energy minister Samantha Graham-Maré said the revised IRP would be completed by the end of 2024, while the IEP would be completed by the second quarter of 2025.
It is this muddled and incoherent thinking that enables proponents of a discredited 20th-century technology to claim it has a place in a modern, 21st-century energy system.
• Dr Overy, a freelance researcher, writer and photographer, is a research associate in Environmental Humanities South at the University of Cape Town.
EDITORIAL: Eskom starts talking about end to load-shedding
New electricity laws pose ‘existential threat to municipalities’
Nersa mistake the cause of crippling power prices
Nersa fumbled public participation process on nuclear power, says Ramokgopa
Energy committee shifts focus as Eskom keeps the lights on
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: Eskom starts talking about end to load-shedding
New electricity laws pose ‘existential threat to municipalities’
Nersa mistake the cause of crippling power prices
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.