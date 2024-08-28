EDDIE ANDREWS: True transformation in sport requires more than just policy change

The future of SA sport hinges not just on who makes it to the top, but on who is given the chance to start. Therefore, I was struck by sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie’s recent remarks highlighting the need for “equality of access” in the ongoing conversation around the transformation of sport in SA.
While I wholeheartedly agree that every child, regardless of background, deserves the opportunity to excel in sports, I believe our efforts must go further if we are to truly realise this vision.
Having received invaluable support from family, friends and rugby club members myself, I want to emphasise the crucial role of having strong support systems early on in the journey. Without this backing I would not have had the opportunity to play rugby professionally for Western Province, the Stormers, and the Springboks.
In addition, this early support has served as a solid foundation and was instrumental in my subsequent role as deputy mayor of Cape Town.
In the evolving conversation about transformation, it is vital for the minister to consider the experiences of those who have walked the path from under-resourced communities to the national stage.
As someone who did not attend a traditional rugby school, I can personally attest to the importance of creating pathways that extend beyond the conventional avenues of opportunity.
My journey to the national men's rugby team was not paved with the advantages often associated with attending elite institutions. Instead, it was a path marked by dedication, community support and sheer love of the game. It is this experience that drives my belief that we must do more to expand access to all sporting codes, starting at grassroots level.
The reality is that my journey was far from easy. Without the backing of a prestigious school, I had to rely on my community and my own determination to develop my skills. I trained on local fields, often with limited resources, but what I lacked in facilities I made up for in passion and hard work. My story is not unique — there are countless young athletes across SA with the talent and drive to succeed. But without the necessary support and opportunities, their potential remains unrealised.
This is why expanding access to sports at the foundational level is so crucial. It ensures that talent is identified and nurtured no matter where it is found, and that all children have the chance to pursue their dreams, regardless of their socioeconomic background. By doing so we not only create a more inclusive sporting environment but also lay the foundation for a healthier, more engaged society.
Beyond the playing field, sports hold immense potential to combat the social ills that plague many of our communities. In areas where drugs and gang violence are all too prevalent, sports can offer a vital lifeline. When children return home from school to empty houses because their parents are working long hours to provide for their families, access to organised sports offers a safe and constructive environment.
For many, aftercare options are simply out of reach, making sports an invaluable resource that fills this gap and supports their growth and wellbeing. Sports can also serve as a powerful deterrent to the temptations of street life, offering an alternative path rooted in discipline, teamwork and the pursuit of excellence.
While transformation at the national level is an important metric of success, we must also consider the broader societal impact of sports. A truly transformative strategy must not only focus on who makes it to the national teams but also on how sports can uplift entire communities. A more active community is not just healthier but also more cohesive and resilient.
Increased physical activity reduces the burden on the healthcare system, alleviates mental health issues and fosters a sense of community pride and unity. These benefits underscore the need for a holistic approach to sports transformation.
It is essential that our transformation efforts encompass all sporting codes. While soccer and netball have seen some success in reaching underprivileged areas, we must ensure sports such as rugby, cricket and tennis are equally accessible. This requires not only investment in facilities but also in coaching, mentorship and the creation of competitive opportunities that are truly open to all.
To achieve this, it is important to draw on the experiences of a diverse array of individuals who have walked this path before, including former players and coaches. Their insights are invaluable in shaping a future where opportunities in sports are available to all, regardless of background or socioeconomic status.
I therefore encourage McKenzie to tap into this experience to better understand the nuanced realities faced by aspiring athletes from all walks of life. True transformation requires more than just policy changes; it demands a commitment to listening, learning and actively engaging with those who have first-hand knowledge of the systemic challenges that exist.
By doing so, we can work towards creating a sports culture that not only celebrates diversity at the highest levels but also ensures that every child has the opportunity to dream, to compete, and to succeed — regardless of where they come from.
• Andrews, a former Stormers and Springbok rugby player, is deputy mayor of Cape Town. He writes in his personal capacity.
EDDIE ANDREWS: True transformation in sport requires more than just policy change
Sport holds immense potential to combat social ills in communities, offering a lifeline in areas where drugs and gang violence are prevalent
