ANDRÉ JOUBERT: Unity government offers chance for greater consensus in policymaking

The establishment of a government of national unity (GNU) offers SA a significant chance to reshape its policymaking processes. The GNU is in essence a consensus-based form of government. It is only logical that the noble principle underpinning it is extended to include other segments of society to set SA on the right course.
In recent years various segments of society have voiced concerns over the government’s trend of limiting and not valuing their participation in policy formulation. This sentiment, particularly pronounced within the business sector, highlights a desire for the opportunity to contribute meaningfully, rather than just being called on to contribute without the ability to shape policy design and implementation.
Planning, monitoring & evaluation minister Maropene Ramokgopa wrote in Business Day that under the GNU “policies must align with national priorities”, to promote coherence to prevent duplication and conflicting interests (“Implementing the NDP should guide the work of new executive”, July 12). Such insightful comments are likely to resonate positively with the business community, which has often felt overlooked in government consultations, despite assurances from the executive.
At times it has seemed as though the government has dismissed the input of business, particularly when it diverged from official preferences. For example, critics of National Health Insurance (NHI) have frequently experienced disdain and been accused of wanting to monopolise private healthcare benefits.
In the tobacco sector we have spent the past six years advocating for collaborative approaches with the government on rational tobacco control regulations. Despite the existence of clear evidence showing the pitfalls of the government’s preferred approach, it has persisted with unsound regulations that will weaken established industry without solving the problems of smoking.
Railroaded decisions
On the NHI, government has persisted with unsound legislation, knowing full well that it is terminally flawed in some respects and still requires much work in others. It is thus unsurprising that the high court in Pretoria recently ruled that one of the pieces of legislation needed to enable the NHI, the National Health Act, is flawed. It deemed the act’s provision for a “certificate of need” for doctors and other health professions to be unconstitutional.
Similarly, government introduced the sugar tax against advice from the sector, which pointed out the destructive effects of the proposed tax on employment. A few years later, those destructive effects have now materialised, and the sugar industry is a shadow of its former self. These are but two examples of a litany of policy decisions that have been railroaded by government, despite reasonable opposition from industry.
The GNU’s commitment to integrating evidence into policymaking is a welcome initiative. Fortunately, government already has the Socioeconomic Impact Assessment System introduced in 2015 and the National Policy Development Framework adopted by cabinet in 2020 as frameworks that were designed to enhance evidence-based policymaking. Government’s effective use of these systems will be crucial to achieve effective policy outcomes while minimising unintended consequences.
Addressing severe socioeconomic challenges necessitates a collective effort. This involves fostering co-operation among all stakeholders to strive for equitable results in the policymaking arena.
The National Economic Development & Labour Council (Nedlac) serves as an invaluable platform for policy dialogue, having made substantial contributions to SA’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. The collaboration generated through the Economic Reconstruction & Recovery Plan exemplifies how government, business, labour and communities can work together to devise long-lasting solutions. Ongoing efforts to resolve issues associated with Eskom and Transnet further demonstrate the benefits of such collaborative endeavours.
Revisit the promise
However government must prioritise ongoing co-operation over merely partnering with other actors during crises. This collaboration should occur consistently and at appropriate levels to ensure policies are focused and suited to SA society’s unique circumstances.
Government, through Nedlac, should revisit President Cyril Ramaphosa’s promise of a social compact to devise a common minimum programme among social partners to rebuild the economy and enable higher growth.
From a business standpoint, reinforcing existing structures within and outside the government will enhance the anticipated stability and predictability in policymaking.
Strengthening the Forum of SA Directors-General, as suggested by Ramokgopa in her article, would ensure that cabinet receives thoughtful proposals with enduring relevance. In addition, empowering Nedlac to play a proactive, ongoing role in policymaking, rather than solely as a troubleshooter, would improve policy development and alleviate pressure on parliament.
This could lead to swifter, neater and more predictable legislative processes and minimise the current propensity by aggrieved parties to seek judicial intervention only after legislation has been passed.
• Joubert is GM of BAT SA and area director of BAT’s Sub-Saharan African operations.
ANDRÉ JOUBERT: Unity government offers chance for greater consensus in policymaking
Business has felt overlooked in government consultations, despite assurances from the executive
The establishment of a government of national unity (GNU) offers SA a significant chance to reshape its policymaking processes. The GNU is in essence a consensus-based form of government. It is only logical that the noble principle underpinning it is extended to include other segments of society to set SA on the right course.
In recent years various segments of society have voiced concerns over the government’s trend of limiting and not valuing their participation in policy formulation. This sentiment, particularly pronounced within the business sector, highlights a desire for the opportunity to contribute meaningfully, rather than just being called on to contribute without the ability to shape policy design and implementation.
Planning, monitoring & evaluation minister Maropene Ramokgopa wrote in Business Day that under the GNU “policies must align with national priorities”, to promote coherence to prevent duplication and conflicting interests (“Implementing the NDP should guide the work of new executive”, July 12). Such insightful comments are likely to resonate positively with the business community, which has often felt overlooked in government consultations, despite assurances from the executive.
At times it has seemed as though the government has dismissed the input of business, particularly when it diverged from official preferences. For example, critics of National Health Insurance (NHI) have frequently experienced disdain and been accused of wanting to monopolise private healthcare benefits.
In the tobacco sector we have spent the past six years advocating for collaborative approaches with the government on rational tobacco control regulations. Despite the existence of clear evidence showing the pitfalls of the government’s preferred approach, it has persisted with unsound regulations that will weaken established industry without solving the problems of smoking.
Railroaded decisions
On the NHI, government has persisted with unsound legislation, knowing full well that it is terminally flawed in some respects and still requires much work in others. It is thus unsurprising that the high court in Pretoria recently ruled that one of the pieces of legislation needed to enable the NHI, the National Health Act, is flawed. It deemed the act’s provision for a “certificate of need” for doctors and other health professions to be unconstitutional.
Similarly, government introduced the sugar tax against advice from the sector, which pointed out the destructive effects of the proposed tax on employment. A few years later, those destructive effects have now materialised, and the sugar industry is a shadow of its former self. These are but two examples of a litany of policy decisions that have been railroaded by government, despite reasonable opposition from industry.
The GNU’s commitment to integrating evidence into policymaking is a welcome initiative. Fortunately, government already has the Socioeconomic Impact Assessment System introduced in 2015 and the National Policy Development Framework adopted by cabinet in 2020 as frameworks that were designed to enhance evidence-based policymaking. Government’s effective use of these systems will be crucial to achieve effective policy outcomes while minimising unintended consequences.
Addressing severe socioeconomic challenges necessitates a collective effort. This involves fostering co-operation among all stakeholders to strive for equitable results in the policymaking arena.
The National Economic Development & Labour Council (Nedlac) serves as an invaluable platform for policy dialogue, having made substantial contributions to SA’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. The collaboration generated through the Economic Reconstruction & Recovery Plan exemplifies how government, business, labour and communities can work together to devise long-lasting solutions. Ongoing efforts to resolve issues associated with Eskom and Transnet further demonstrate the benefits of such collaborative endeavours.
Revisit the promise
However government must prioritise ongoing co-operation over merely partnering with other actors during crises. This collaboration should occur consistently and at appropriate levels to ensure policies are focused and suited to SA society’s unique circumstances.
Government, through Nedlac, should revisit President Cyril Ramaphosa’s promise of a social compact to devise a common minimum programme among social partners to rebuild the economy and enable higher growth.
From a business standpoint, reinforcing existing structures within and outside the government will enhance the anticipated stability and predictability in policymaking.
Strengthening the Forum of SA Directors-General, as suggested by Ramokgopa in her article, would ensure that cabinet receives thoughtful proposals with enduring relevance. In addition, empowering Nedlac to play a proactive, ongoing role in policymaking, rather than solely as a troubleshooter, would improve policy development and alleviate pressure on parliament.
This could lead to swifter, neater and more predictable legislative processes and minimise the current propensity by aggrieved parties to seek judicial intervention only after legislation has been passed.
• Joubert is GM of BAT SA and area director of BAT’s Sub-Saharan African operations.
PODCAST: Cyril’s first GNU reshuffle loading?
NEWS ANALYSIS: Politicising SA’s health through NHI
Malema promises to rebuild EFF in KZN against Zuma’s ‘ruthless tsunami’
NHI will prompt exodus of top taxpayers, IRR warns
Cyril Ramaphosa moves public enterprises portfolio to line departments
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
AYABONGA CAWE: Levying or raising taxes and surcharges causes political fallout
Will the food industry sacrifice its fat profits for health?
JOHANN VAN LOGGERENBERG: Batsa’s crocodile tears over illicit suppliers pour ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.