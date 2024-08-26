LEON VAN RENSBURG: Delicate balance between justice and consequence needed in class action suits

Class action lawsuits can be a valuable tool for holding corporations and governments accountable for wrongdoing, and securing compensation for those who may have been harmed. In a global environment where the number of class action suits is rapidly rising, it is essential to strike a balance that ensures fair compensation for plaintiffs while ensuring that justice is not undermined.
In the UK and EU the number of class action lawsuits more than doubled between 2018 and 2022, with about a quarter of the claims focusing on product liability. The US, where punitive damages, mass tort claims and product liability cases abound, provides a cautionary tale. Data compiled by the US Chamber of Commerce Institute for Legal Reform shows that in 2020 total mass tort litigation costs reached about $443bn, equal to 2.1% of the US GDP.
Perhaps the biggest reason to strike a balance between fairness and unintended consequences when it comes to mass tort litigation is that the vast costs rarely benefit claimants. According to US Chamber of Commerce data, 88c out of every dollar awarded to a claimant is paid in legal costs, leaving most claimants with a paltry amount. On the other hand, the plaintiff lawyers and litigation funders generally enjoy handsome returns.
These figures also don’t include the costs of administering these claims in courts. Class action cases require substantial additional resources from the legal system, including extra time, court rooms, technology, expert witnesses, interpreters and other court personnel. As a result, logjams can occur in the legal system.
For example, SA’s landmark silicosis case, which delivered a significant settlement for miners who suffered from silicosis and TB as a result of exposure to dangerous silica in the course of their work, ran for more than a decade until judgment was finally delivered in the Supreme Court of Appeal in 2019.
The positive effect and social justice delivered for these miners is not in dispute, but SA’s already strained justice system does not have the capacity to provide the resources for baseless class action lawsuits that are opportunistic and brought with the intention of profiteering rather than seeking real justice for claimants.
We’ve already seen how this has played out with claims against the Road Accident Fund (RAF). Established with the noble goal of assisting people who had suffered injury on our roads, the system was quickly abused by lawyers and grifters seeking a quick payday. The SA Law Reform Commission’s discussion paper on medico-legal claims posits that the 2005 amendments to the RAF Act, which capped claims, may have driven attorneys to look for more lucrative opportunities in medico-malpractice claims.
The paper highlighted the staggering increase in the number and value of medical claims against public and private healthcare providers in recent years. These claims, valued at several billions of rand, are diverting funds away from true service delivery. While there are many legitimate claims that deserve compensation, the discussion paper highlights that the Western Cape department of health, for example, puts the percentage of spurious claims at about 75%.
These are not class action lawsuits, but they clearly illustrate worrying trends among some of the legal fraternity, and a general willingness to exploit the SA legal system for personal gain. They also illustrate how easily funds that are meant to deliver services and aid those who need it most are diverted away from their intended recipients.
In the private sector, baseless class action lawsuits may not divert funds away from service delivery but they have been shown to affect people in other ways. The US Chamber of Commerce research shows that the risk of litigation “can discourage the development and sale of new products and can slow innovation”, resulting in fewer advancements in areas such as agriculture or healthcare, for example.
A country seen as a high-risk litigation environment could also see reduced investment, as businesses choose to locate themselves elsewhere. This kind of litigation can also affect productivity and job creation, something SA can ill afford. The time has long passed for the country to introduce specific legislation to govern class action law. We cannot continue to rely on the constitution as class actions, like other areas of law, need to be effectively regulated.
In the meantime it is imperative that SA heeds the lessons coming out of global jurisdictions such as the US and approaches the rising tide of class action lawsuits with a measured approach. This approach must safeguard the integrity and transparency of our legal system while also ensuring fairness, justice and equitable outcomes for all stakeholders.
• Van Rensburg is a practising attorney, notary and conveyancer in Cape Town.
LEON VAN RENSBURG: Delicate balance between justice and consequence needed in class action suits
SA does not have the capacity for baseless and opportunistic lawsuits that seek profit rather than justice
