KEVIN ALLAN: Joburg’s game of mayoral musical chairs distracts from growing liquidity crisis
While all of the political shenanigans have been going on, the metro has faltered
26 August 2024 - 05:00
The ANC’s Johannesburg chair, Dada Morero, who was also the MMC for finance, is the new mayor of Johannesburg. He replaces Al Jama-ah’s Kabelo Gwamanda, who was in the position for just over a year.
This is the metro’s ninth (or is it 10th?) mayor in three years, reflecting the unprecedented political instability and, it must be said, immaturity of the self-serving political parties that comprise the metro’s council...
