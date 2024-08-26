The top 40 added 0.73%, with most of the major indices positive
People of the calibre of the DA’s Moe Cassim and Rise Mzantsi’s Malik Dasoo eschew lucrative careers for a calling to serve
DA and coalition partners have been running the metro for more than a year
The retailer could become a formidable player on the bourse and offer investors significant returns
Economists expect producer inflation to continue trending downward for the remainder of the year
Research shows only 13% of respondents believe industry has their best interests at heart
Hezbollah launches hundreds of missiles at northern while 100 Israeli jets strike launch sites in southern Lebanon
Breaking even in miniseries over next fortnight will represent failure for world champions
As a nation, we are like the callused hands of a seasoned bricklayer
CARTOON: Eskom’s rocketing tariff
Major review of electricity pricing policy is under way
Court dismisses Nersa and Salga’s appeal for electricity hikes
MICHAEL AVERY: Curtail your VREnthusiasm
LUNGILE MASHELE: ‘User-pays’ principle leaves everyone vulnerable to energy poverty
WATCH: Electricity tariff wars
