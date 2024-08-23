MILTON SHAIN: Shivambu wants to destabilise SA, much as Zuma did KZN
Former EFF No 2 abhors constitutionalism and Western democracy, and knows revolutionary time is running out
23 August 2024 - 05:00
Sometimes we should take politicians at their word. Sometimes they mean what they say.
Today we know we should have heeded Hitler’s words and warnings. In Mein Kampf (published in two volumes in 1925 and 1927) the Nazi leader ascribed international significance to the elimination of Jews, which “must necessarily be a bloody process”...
