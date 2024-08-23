JAN-DAAN VAN WYK: What will it take for foreign investors to go overweight in SA equities?
The country’s prospects after the elections support case for prudent optimism
23 August 2024 - 05:00
The SA euphoria trade is not over yet — the figures indicate that foreigners are nibbling in SA’s financial markets. While the equity market is still experiencing net negative flows this year, the dial shows signs of a shift in the bond market.
Foreign investment in SA equities has declined steadily since 2005, when active global emerging-market investors held 9.3% of their emerging-market portfolio in SA assets, according to SBG Securities research and EPFR data. Since then, exposure has declined to less than 2.7% — more than two-thirds lower than the peak almost two decades ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.