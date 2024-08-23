Opinion

CARTOON: Rest in peace, William Smith

23 August 2024 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Friday, August 23 2024
Friday, August 23 2024

OBITUARY: TV teacher William Smith touched the hearts of millions of learners

Smith made mathematics and science accessible for free through television
Opinion
1 day ago

‘Better teacher training’ can fix SA’s reading crisis

Aspiring teachers enter universities with some of the lowest maths and language skills, report says
National
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: Ending the reading crisis requires better teachers

Graduates without skills are teaching primary schoolchildren to read
Opinion
3 days ago
Thursday, August 22 2024
Thursday, August 22 2024
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
OBITUARY: TV teacher William Smith touched the ...
Opinion
2.
PETER BRUCE: Let’s steel ourselves for ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Maya should fill the gaps Zondo left
Opinion / Editorials
4.
KHAYA SITHOLE: Age is the next frontier in ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: Xenophobia rears its head again
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.