JOHN MARÉ: SA needs greater focus on cleaner energy rollout

In addressing its need for expanded energy supply, SA must transition towards cleaner energy, as other countries are trying to do. In so doing, we will gain the advantage of an assisted transition to a more sustainable green economy.
Innovative technology with multi-stakeholder and multi-sector approaches are needed to best achieve both sets of objectives, and the potential is considerable. SA has abundant coal reserves currently providing most of its energy requirements, yet coal is regarded as a source of dirty emission-producing energy to be abandoned.
New discoveries and production of gas and oil in neighbouring countries offer more attractive options, though not optimal for an eventual shift to green energy. More promising factors for expanded clean energy-sourcing include SA’s abundant sunshine for solar power, wind for wind-energy, use of waste and biomass, innovative technologies, and the envisaged production of green hydrogen at locations such as Boegoebaai.
Recent steps proposed by electricity & energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to address the country’s energy requirements indicate an increasing acceptance by the government of the need for new approaches, with greater appreciation for the broader context. A key feature will be co-operation with a range of stakeholders, including other government entities and the private sector.
Ramokgopa’s intentions to develop a strengthened role for green renewable energy underlines the new direction of policy. All of this was subsequently echoed by President Cyril Ramaphosa and forestry, fisheries & environment minister Dion George, whose department’s key priorities now include the implementation of the Climate Change Bill and the just energy transition (Jet) programme.
The government has also recognised the need to address the current wide variety of related challenges for energy supply improvement, including the upgrade of the entire energy infrastructure along with expanded production, availability, transmission and affordability.
Government commitment is essential, but the involvement of the private sector remains equally important throughout, as does the importance of a society moving increasingly towards eco-sustainability, where clean energy has a special role. All factors must be maintained, along with increased outreach from the government and energy producers to better sensitise the public about what cleaner energy usage means for them and to actively involve them.
Greater attention should also be given to co-ordinating the development of new energy technologies with relevant regulatory frameworks, ranging from policies to governance implementation. Other factors of special importance include those of finance relating both to R&D in developing innovative technologies, and funding the rollout of energy systems using the results.
The importance of linking the laboratory to the marketplace can’t be stressed too much, and this again relates directly to the key role of the private sector acting in an enabling partnership with the government and other stakeholders. In this situation, the development and implementation of new energy technologies, including those to improve opportunities offered by existing energy sources in a transition period, have particular relevance for SA, as they do for many other countries in similar circumstances.
Benefits of cleaner energy for Africa include those for trade, given that products produced with it are better able to meet criteria now being imposed on imports by many major trading partners. An example is the current implementation by the EU of the carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), the world’s first carbon border tax aimed at embedded greenhouse gas emissions of carbon-intensive products imported into the EU. This has already started to affect SA trade.
Greener energy will help to overcome such barriers while generally helping to strengthen development of the bio-economy, which is of growing relevance for Africa, especially as it is an integral part of a global transition towards a greener economy.
While the production of biofuels may often seem less attractive compared with many other cleaner fuel sources that could be available, given that they could deny land usage for agriculture and commercial forestry, both of these sectors can also be strengthened by contributing towards biomass needed for energy sourcing, in parallel with their other activities.
Such contributions can help to use what is often underutilised potential, while promoting the bio-economy. The use of forestry offcuts and wood chips from commercial forestry is a good example of this in a sector that is already a key success story of the bio-economy in Africa.
Among important gains SA could leverage by becoming a leader in the Jet are those in the international context, where it can access learning opportunities and contribute to leveraging commercial ones. Energy diplomacy should be developed as a key facet of SA’s international outreach, especially as SA could make itself the continental, if not a global, hub for the Jet, as it relates to developing countries in particular.
The linkages to the broader green economy with multi-sector developmental results further underscore the importance for SA. Also, it is positive that SA is eligible to benefit from a variety of international supportive funding, including about $2.4bn (about R44bn) from a climate pact under the Jet partnership, which includes the EU, Denmark, Germany, France, the UK, the Netherlands and US.
SA leadership in the Jet obviously has special relevance for its relations with Africa and gives it a new important role to play if used suitably. This in turn synergises with the renewed importance of Africa for SA’s international relations, which international relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola has underlined.
Nigeria will be the location for an African Energy Bank, but SA could play an important role in the bank’s activities to promote innovation, sustainability and economic growth in energy. SA should also be able to give stronger leadership for the implementation of the African Energy Transition Programme and the Energy Strategies & Initiatives Programme of the AU, with a broadened approach linked to the bio-economy, rural sustainability, innovative R&D, interfaces within the private sector and other stakeholders.
The opportunities offered seem considerable, but must be seized without any detours and while maintaining innovative approaches in the broader context with multi-stakeholder partnerships. Strategic actions could thus not only help to fulfil energy needs but contribute to repositioning the SA economy and helping secure a stronger voice for the country internationally.
• Dr Maré, a former SA diplomat, is an adviser on international public affairs and diplomacy.
JOHN MARÉ: SA needs greater focus on cleaner energy rollout
Energy diplomacy could become a key facet of SA’s international outreach
