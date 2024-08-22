EMILE ORMOND: Why AI is crucial in enabling the GNU to achieve its goals

The GNU offers the nation a renewed opportunity to harness AI as a catalytic force and mitigate its risks, the writer says. Picture: 123RF
The government of national unity (GNU) has pressing structural challenges, such as those prioritised by the much-lauded Operation Vulindlela. However, the GNU should not only focus on legacy issues but also address novel and emerging opportunities and challenges, such as the secular rise of artificial intelligence (AI).
AI’s progression marks a turning point as it is a general-purpose technology, which permanently transforms economic systems. Other examples of general-purpose technologies include steam engines, electricity, computers and the internet. AI’s reach will continue to expand at an exponential rate in depth and breadth. It will affect almost all areas of the government’s focus, including financial systems, education, health, employment, national security, intelligence, international relations, crime and social welfare.
The GNU should integrate AI into the three apex priorities outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa: drive inclusive growth and job creation, reduce poverty and tackle the high cost of living, and build a capable, ethical and developmental state. AI can help achieve these goals, and its growing ubiquity can put upward or downward pressure on these priorities. For instance, IMF research found that AI has the potential to boost productivity growth and advance public service delivery, but it also raises profound concerns about labour disruptions and rising inequality.
The SA government cannot afford to keep the technology to the fringes of policy discussions. For now though, AI hardly features on the country’s political agenda. For instance, AI was barely mentioned during the recent election season. More broadly, there are few examples of policymakers giving little more than lip service to AI — most remarks have been reductionist platitudes. In contrast to this policy vacuum, the population and business sector’s interest and use of AI continues to grow.
This borderline AI policy inertia must be reversed. What is needed instead is a bespoke, strategic and contextually-focused plan on how the country can use AI and, in turn, how AI may affect the country. In short, the GNU needs to redouble its efforts to define an AI strategy. Efforts so far have been stuttered and underdeveloped. Earlier this year the department of communications & digital technology, the government’s de facto custodian of AI, released a discussion document that sets the path for an AI policy.
The department’s effort should be welcomed as the much-needed genesis of an eventual AI strategy, but there is significant room for improvement. On the positive side, it is heartening that the government is taking concrete steps towards an AI policy — better late than never — but the country is still behind other middle-income countries. There is also an attempt to integrate AI within the existing policy framework, including the National Development Plan.
However, on the negative side the document is repetitive, vague, and contains conflicting provisions. Moreover, large parts of it are generic, but simultaneously contain specific and apparently arbitrary targets and goals. In its current state it is difficult to envision how this document will be developed into a holistic strategy and action plan.
In fairness, the department did note that the policy will be further progressed by an AI expert advisory council. In addition, the AI Institute of SA — self-described as the “brainchild” of the department, the University of Johannesburg and the Tshwane University of Technology — will execute the plan. Unfortunately, neither the department of communications & digital technology nor the institute have provided any update on any of this work. In fact, the institute’s website has not even been updated since March 2023. None of this augurs well for an eventual AI strategy.
The department’s new minister, Solly Malatsi of the DA, should make the development of the AI strategy one of his apex priorities. Moreover, the country’s AI plan cannot simply be the purview of the department alone — a whole-of-government approach is needed. The AI strategy needs to be cross-functional, holistic and account for the full spectrum of government’s levels and functions. AI should be approached as a cross-cutting issue — similar to climate change — and not addressed by government entities in an ad hoc manner.
SA can ill afford five more years of glacial progress on AI. With fresh talent and diverse political perspectives, the GNU offers the nation a renewed opportunity to harness AI as a catalytic force and mitigate its risks.
• Ormond has a PhD in AI ethics risk governance and two decades of experience in policy analysis. He writes in his personal capacity.
EMILE ORMOND: Why AI is crucial in enabling the GNU to achieve its goals
Bespoke, strategic and contextually focused plan on how the country can use artificial intelligence is needed
