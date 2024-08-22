CAVAN OSBORNE: Africa back on the map of equity investors

Key drivers such as its increasing urbanisation, consumer demand and continuing opportunity for technological innovation have buoyed expectations for Africa's economic outlook. Picture: 123RF
A vast, largely untapped region, Africa has for many years been heralded as the final frontier of economic and investment opportunities. Key drivers such as its youthful demographic, increasing urbanisation, consumer demand and continuing opportunity for technological innovation have buoyed expectations for its economic outlook.
In recent years the number of challenges facing the region hindered investor sentiment and caused optimism about its investment prospects to wane, with foreign exchange risk being chief among these. For the past four years Africa has experienced strong headwinds in the form of currency devaluations, which have blown away the positive earnings growth and dividends African companies have achieved over the past decade. During this period the MSCI Africa (excluding SA) benchmark has gone nowhere in dollar terms, and even if you invested in some amazing businesses the returns were smashed by currency movements.
What the past 10 years have shown is that currencies matter — more than most think. The currency moves in the largest four markets reflect challenging positive dollar returns. The Nigerian currency lost 88% of its value in 10 years and Egypt lost 85%. Over the same period the rand fell 44%, and Morocco’s dirham is off about 20%.
The post-Covid sentiment on Africa is therefore quite different to 10 years ago, with many investors turning to other regions, having underestimated Africa’s foreign exchange risks. These comprise volatility and liquidity risk, as well as risk of repatriation.
After the strong headwinds Africa has experienced over the past four years in the form of currency devaluations, currencies are now reflecting all the bad news, and we therefore don’t expect currency exchange to dominate performance over the next two years. This means returns will be driven by dividends, growth and changes to the rating.
For the short to medium term we expect a stable currency exchange across Africa — and even the possibility of currency gains. This will allow returns to be driven by dividends, growth and rating change due to the following:
Dividends have been consistently about 4% for the index. The Old Mutual Africa Frontiers Fund’s expected dividend is now about 7%.
Earnings are expected to rise 21%.
The rating change is trickier as now the fund trades at about 5.7 times the price to earnings (PE) ratio. This compares to the index at 10 times. Over the past few years the fund’s PE has averaged about seven times, peaking at 11 times and bottoming at 4.5 times. Given that Africa is back in favour, we think the PE can at least drift back towards seven times. A move to the average PE will add 20% to performance.
Using this framework, the portfolio could deliver a return of more than 40%.
However, for the rating (or PE) to improve Africa needs to be back in favour. While African equity markets tend to lag developed markets by six to 12 months, fixed income investors respond to news and information instantly. Fixed income investors keep a very close eye on macroeconomic and political developments, and are therefore the best barometer of African sentiment. In the first quarter of this year more new eurobonds were issued than in the whole of 2023, with Kenya, Ivory Coast and Benin having issued successfully. This suggests portfolio investors are back.
Considering this confidence that the top-down arguments are pointing in the right direction, at a stock level we are also feeling confident, due to the following:
About 50% of the Old Mutual African Frontiers Fund is invested in banks, which are benefiting from elevated interest rates. Even when rates start rolling off, it will take some time for the loan book to reprice.
The telecommunications sectorrepresents 13% of the portfolio. Africa is largely a prepaid market, with people buying data or minutes daily or weekly. Therefore, most users don’t have unlimited contracts. Social media data usage continues to rise, which drives data revenue — and imagine how data-hungry AI will be. Mobile money also continues to grow and develop in most markets.
The consumer staples sector has had a difficult period. The weaker exchange rates have put big pressure on raw materials and operating costs, such as fuel. While these high costs still have to work through the system, margins will normalise in the next 12 months.
We are more confident about investing in Africa over the short- to medium-term than we have been since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The top-down story (dominated by our view on currency stability) and the bottom-up opportunities we are seeing from ground level, combined with fixed income investors giving Africa the heads-up, are all pointing to favourable returns ahead.
The long-term African investment arguments of favourable demographics, low correlation and technology leapfrogging will again be felt, rather than be lost to currency headwinds. And with the Old Mutual African Equity Fund trading on a six times PE it is now offering an expected dividend yield of 7%. It is an opportune time for investors to turn to Africa again in the pursuit of investment returns.
• Osborne is manager of Old Mutual Investment Group’s Old Mutual African Frontiers Fund.
CAVAN OSBORNE: Africa back on the map of equity investors
A stable currency exchange and the possibility of currency gains would allow returns to be driven by dividends, growth and rating change
A vast, largely untapped region, Africa has for many years been heralded as the final frontier of economic and investment opportunities. Key drivers such as its youthful demographic, increasing urbanisation, consumer demand and continuing opportunity for technological innovation have buoyed expectations for its economic outlook.
In recent years the number of challenges facing the region hindered investor sentiment and caused optimism about its investment prospects to wane, with foreign exchange risk being chief among these. For the past four years Africa has experienced strong headwinds in the form of currency devaluations, which have blown away the positive earnings growth and dividends African companies have achieved over the past decade. During this period the MSCI Africa (excluding SA) benchmark has gone nowhere in dollar terms, and even if you invested in some amazing businesses the returns were smashed by currency movements.
What the past 10 years have shown is that currencies matter — more than most think. The currency moves in the largest four markets reflect challenging positive dollar returns. The Nigerian currency lost 88% of its value in 10 years and Egypt lost 85%. Over the same period the rand fell 44%, and Morocco’s dirham is off about 20%.
The post-Covid sentiment on Africa is therefore quite different to 10 years ago, with many investors turning to other regions, having underestimated Africa’s foreign exchange risks. These comprise volatility and liquidity risk, as well as risk of repatriation.
After the strong headwinds Africa has experienced over the past four years in the form of currency devaluations, currencies are now reflecting all the bad news, and we therefore don’t expect currency exchange to dominate performance over the next two years. This means returns will be driven by dividends, growth and changes to the rating.
For the short to medium term we expect a stable currency exchange across Africa — and even the possibility of currency gains. This will allow returns to be driven by dividends, growth and rating change due to the following:
Using this framework, the portfolio could deliver a return of more than 40%.
However, for the rating (or PE) to improve Africa needs to be back in favour. While African equity markets tend to lag developed markets by six to 12 months, fixed income investors respond to news and information instantly. Fixed income investors keep a very close eye on macroeconomic and political developments, and are therefore the best barometer of African sentiment. In the first quarter of this year more new eurobonds were issued than in the whole of 2023, with Kenya, Ivory Coast and Benin having issued successfully. This suggests portfolio investors are back.
Considering this confidence that the top-down arguments are pointing in the right direction, at a stock level we are also feeling confident, due to the following:
We are more confident about investing in Africa over the short- to medium-term than we have been since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The top-down story (dominated by our view on currency stability) and the bottom-up opportunities we are seeing from ground level, combined with fixed income investors giving Africa the heads-up, are all pointing to favourable returns ahead.
The long-term African investment arguments of favourable demographics, low correlation and technology leapfrogging will again be felt, rather than be lost to currency headwinds. And with the Old Mutual African Equity Fund trading on a six times PE it is now offering an expected dividend yield of 7%. It is an opportune time for investors to turn to Africa again in the pursuit of investment returns.
• Osborne is manager of Old Mutual Investment Group’s Old Mutual African Frontiers Fund.
NICK VAN RENSBURG: The GNU presents an opportunity we dare not waste
SIMON BROWN: Let the buyer beware
Saving for retirement in South Africa? Four tips to navigate the new pension rules
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Standard Bank, sell Vodacom
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Hulamin banks on investments to bounce back
FNB is SA’s most valuable brand
HISHAAM EMERAN: Vital railway infrastructure investment in focus at conference
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.