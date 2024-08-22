Prices fall for a fifth session as global demand worries put pressure on the market despite a decline in US fuel stocks
A stable currency exchange and the possibility of currency gains would allow returns to be driven by dividends, growth and rating change
Affected employees would be prohibited from striking if the request to the CCMA succeeds
However, placing municipalities under provincial or national administration will be a last resort, the presidency says
Lender’s market cap is bigger than that of Absa, Nedbank and Investec combined
Farmers still under financial pressure in summer grain and livestock sectors
Many of the amendments are supported as they remove procedural hurdles that hindered business operations
Most Fed officials saw risks to the job market, July minutes show
The 37-year-old Serbia great fell to his knees and sobbed into the Parisian clay
‘There are Rivers in the Sky’ is a vast, ambitious tale spanning countries, cultures, continents and centuries
CARTOON: Zondo’s legacy of public service
Zondo bids farewell to top court in special session
Most SA courts ‘perform excellently’, says report
Mandisa Maya to become SA’s first female chief justice
Cyril Ramaphosa says he is working on state-capture problems
