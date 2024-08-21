MIA SWART: ICC drags its feet in issuing arrest warrants over Gaza conflict

It is increasingly clear that the International Criminal Court will not bring swift justice in the Middle East, the writer says. Illustration: KAREN MOOLMAN
On May 20 the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor announced that the court was seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, defence minister Yoav Gallant and three Hamas members on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
However, the arrest warrants still need to be confirmed by an ICC pretrial chamber. As the months roll by, it is increasingly clear that the court will not bring swift justice.
One of the senior Hamas leaders the ICC sought a warrant for, Ismail Haniyeh, was killed on the last day of July, rendering the warrant against him moot. By taking matters into its own hands and assassinating Haniyeh, Israel has again shown contempt for international criminal justice. It is also undermining the ICC and attempts to conduct a fair trial. The ICC has made no statement condemning Israel’s latest assassination.
It is not clear what is delaying the ICC’s confirmation of the arrest warrants, other than their political sensitivity. In the case of Ukraine, the ICC was considerably faster in confirming arrest warrants against Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova. The delay raises the question of whether domestic courts outside the sites of conflict can bring any relief to victims and justice to perpetrators.
Some have suggested Tel Aviv is putting diplomatic pressure on the ICC to delay matters. The panel of judges that will be deciding whether to confirm the warrants will review legal opinions submitted by several countries and international organisations.
The ICC has also been silent on the conflict in Sudan, which has now led to the world’s biggest refugee crisis. The organisation's tardiness has led many to look for alternative accountability mechanisms.
One possible avenue is resorting to exercising universal jurisdiction, a form of extraterritorial action that allows for the exercise of jurisdiction over international crimes regardless of whether there is a link between a crime and the country where the crime is prosecuted.
The principle underlying universal jurisdiction is that some crimes are so serious that it is the responsibility of all countries to try the perpetrators of the worst atrocities because these crimes threaten the international community as a whole. However, in practice countries usually try suspects who are present within their borders.
While most countries with the ability to undertake universal jurisdiction cases have never undertaken such prosecutions, in theory at least any country can undertake a prosecution at any point.
SA is one of the few countries in Africa with the resources and capacity to undertake universal jurisdiction cases. Unlike many other African countries, it has an independent judiciary and functioning court system. But SA now seems to have no appetite to initiate prosecutions of this kind.
The National Prosecuting Authority will also claim to have more pressing domestic priorities than pursuing justice for victims of foreign conflicts.
The AU has also been criticised for being too passive in driving universal jurisdiction cases in Africa. There has, however, been a surge in universal jurisdiction cases relating to Syria, with European countries having been particularly proactive.
They have undertaken what is known as “structural” investigations — those conducted in case perpetrators are prosecuted at some future date. Countries such as Germany and Canada have started structural investigations against Russian perpetrators for crimes committed in Ukraine.
Since the Nuremberg trials, international justice has been accused of being selective. Selectivity also creeps into the cases European countries with the means to conduct universal jurisdiction trials prioritise. The focus on Syria and Ukraine seems consistent with the EU’s long-held political priorities.
The longer the issuing of the ICC arrest warrants against Netanyahu and the others drags on, the more intense the search for alternative accountability avenues will become. And Israel will increasingly sidestep and sabotage the ICC by systematically assassinating Israel’s enemies.
• Dr Swart is a visiting professor at Wits Law School specialising in human rights, international relations and international law. She writes in her personal capacity.
MIA SWART: ICC drags its feet in issuing arrest warrants over Gaza conflict
There will be no swift justice in Netanyahu and Hamas cases, but there are alternative remedies
