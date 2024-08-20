JAKE MORRIS: Beware shallow criticism of industrial policy

Minister of trade, industry & competition Parks Tau. Picture: SUPPLIED
Our new trade, industry & competition minister, Parks Tau, has a full in-tray. He needs to figure out what is working and what is not, and make his mark in a way that inspires confidence among the business community.
He has been given plenty of advice. The DA’s recently released economic policy and some media commentators advocate a free market approach that would scrap industrial policy (which in SA means all industry master plans) and trade barriers in favour of getting the basics of government service delivery right.
They make some good observations and recommendations. However, they also advocate blunt reforms underpinned more by free market ideology than engagement with the real economy. And these proposals could land us in serious trouble.
Myths vs reality
Let’s start by unpacking some myths that appear to underlie their free market prescription:
SA is a highly protectionist country. The International Trade Barrier Index measures the level of protectionism for 88 countries, accounting for both tariff and non-tariff barriers to trade. SA is ranked 39th. We are the least protectionist in Africa and among the Brics countries (none of which ranks lower than 78th), and substantially more open than the US (in 65th place).
We’d be better off if we could just import cheaper goods. Economic welfare is the result of a balance between the consumptive and productive sides of an economy. A consumptive economy without productive sector jobs, relying primarily on imported goods, weakens the economy, the consumer base and the tax base. There are 7.4-million taxpayers in SA. About 1.5-million (20%) work in manufacturing. If these disappear in favour of cheap imports, will we be celebrating? Probably not, because the root cause of our economic and social problems is not expensive goods; it’s that people don’t have jobs.
Industrial policy is a feature of socialist countries and trade unions. All countries do industrial policy: from centrally controlled China to the bastion of economic liberalism, the US. In fact, industrial policy is on the rise the world over as best practice. The question is therefore not whether to do industrial policy, but how.
Industrial policy doesn’t work. The empirical evidence is admittedly not always clear. This is because it is difficult to parse from the data whether industrial policy or government competence is driving results, or to know what might have transpired in an economy absent industrial policy. What is undeniable is that industrial policy has been used to astounding effect by many countries. South Korea, Taiwan, China and Vietnam have all used industrial policy to achieve the kind of economic transformation South Africans can only dream about. Conversely, unmanaged exposure to free trade and globalisation has been brutal for many countries. This is why the US and EU have recently levied heavy tariffs on electric vehicles from China, and why the US is now investing heavily in supporting its microchip and renewables sectors.
Industrial policy is prone to corruption and capture by interest groups. This is true. But it is also true in every other policy domain. Look no further than SA’s track record on energy, policing and education to find evidence of this. There are also plenty of examples of industrial policy working free of corruption.
Automotive industry
To see how dangerous policy based more on ideological predisposition than facts can be, consider the DA’s proposed reforms for our automotive industry.
To protect local industry there is a 25% duty on imported vehicles and a ban on importing second-hand vehicles. Substantial subsidies are also given to vehicle assemblers on condition they make significant investments and meet local production thresholds.
The DA says this means South Africans pay 25% more for cars than elsewhere in the world and that R31bn of taxpayers’ money is wasted propping up an industry that wouldn’t exist without support. It advocates for the removal of the duty, second-hand import ban and subsidies. While this might sound logical in principle, digging deeper reveals it would likely spell disaster.
The problem is not that we need cheaper cars. It is that 25-million South Africans don’t have jobs and can’t even think about buying a car.
First, our cars are not more expensive than elsewhere, because almost every other country also imposes tariffs on imported vehicles: India has a 125% duty, Thailand 80%, Brazil 35% and the US 27.5%. Furthermore, every country in the world with an automotive industry bans second-hand imports, so we’re on par with those countries too.
Second, it is not true the taxpayer foots the R31bn subsidy bill. In fact, only about R2bn is funded by the taxpayer. The rest comes from the import duties themselves.
Third, removing the duty, which is the primary source of the subsidies, means there is no R31bn to put to better use. At best, there is R2bn.
Fourth, removal of the subsidies would likely lead to the vehicle assemblers leaving SA. This would mean the loss of more than 100,000 automotive manufacturing jobs, plus a whole lot more given the industry’s linkages throughout the economy.
Technology transfers and innovation spillovers from the presence of global automotive leaders imposing cutting-edge international standards on SA industry would also cease.
What would we get in return? It’s not clear. New vehicles would be cheaper, but not 25% cheaper. SA’s most popular vehicles, such as the Toyota Hilux and VW Polo, are made locally and there are cost advantages to this. Having to import them would erode some savings and expose us to greater currency risk.
The DA’s policy document speculates that cheaper vehicles would make us more competitive in other areas of the economy. How? And will South Africans even spend less on cars, or simply get more car for their money?
Most importantly, the problem is not that we need cheaper cars. It is that 25-million South Africans don’t have jobs and can’t even think about buying a car.
Industrial policy
A smarter approach would distinguish between industrial policy, institutional capacity to execute industrial policy, and meddling. We should accept that we need industrial policy and not throw all eight industry master plans out of the window. They differ wildly in terms of focus, methodology, industry participation, oversight, maturity and effectiveness. Some are successful, some could be successful, and some are failures.
Which brings us to institutional capacity. The failure of some master plans is not because industrial policy doesn’t work, but because they are master plans in name only and have been executed poorly. Those that show promise do so despite the previous administration’s failings.
A competent, catalytic department of trade, industry & competition would understand markets, value chains, the drivers of competitiveness and how to enable them. It would be more decisive and move quicker. As per the DA’s recommendation, it would pressure our International Trade Administration Commission to proactively review antiquated tariffs and speed up the processing of new tariff or rebate applications.
Finally, it would stop meddling in the form of deal making with companies and instead favour transparent, scalable and predictable industrial policy.
In contrast to leaving business alone — as renowned Harvard economist Dani Rodrik suggests — government should be at the centre of everything and in control of nothing.
• Morris is COO at manufacturing value chain management consulting company BMA.
