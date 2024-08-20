HISHAAM EMERAN: Vital railway infrastructure investment in focus at conference

As a first big step in addressing infrastructure-related barriers to the region’s development, in 1996 the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) passed its Protocol on Transport, Communication & Metrology. One of the primary goals of the protocol was achieving regional collaboration on a harmonised policy in key sectors from roads to rail, air and maritime transport systems.
Towards that end the protocol encouraged the setting up of sector specific regional bodies, leading to the birth of several transport-based regional associations, including the Southern African Railway Association (Sara) in April 1996. The regional rail association’s vision is to be the leader in the promotion of trade, the movement of goods and passengers, and driving social economic growth in the Sadc region and the continent as a whole.
While the Sadc region through Sara continues to strive to make the railway industry the preferred means of transportation for goods, services and people, the reality is that the general state of the region’s railway transport sector has not been without challenges. The efficiencies of the Sadc’s rail networks have been compromised by inadequate, obsolete and poorly maintained rail infrastructure and rolling stock.
The Sara annual conference being held this week in Johannesburg under the theme “Boosting Continental Trade via Rail: Investments in African Railways for the Sustainable Development of the Continent”, seeks to address some of these challenges. The conference serves to highlight the importance of rail infrastructure investment in driving sustainable development and reminds us of the central role rail stands to play if our continent is to realise its full economic potential.
Deficient maintenance
Rail, both freight and passenger, provide not just a means of transportation, but has the potential to fuel economic growth, enhance regional connectivity and bring about sustainable development across Africa. As an association we must play our part in emphasising the role of rail in boosting continental trade. The decisions we make regarding investment in rail infrastructure, rolling stock and systems will determine how effectively we can unlock the full potential of the African Continental Free-trade Area (AfCFTA).
According to research by logistics and transport consultancy ALG, while Africa’s rail network reached almost 85,000km in 2020, a lingering challenge is in the general deficiency in adequate maintenance of the rail infrastructure and rolling stock throughout the continent. This has, as expected, resulted in only 70% of the region’s network being fully operational, translating into significantly low freight volumes, with the continent accounting for a mere 2% of global railway traffic.
Because rail transport provides an efficient, affordable mode of transport for passengers and goods, it is crucial that the Sadc’s railway transport sector continues to drive investment in the development, upgrade and maintenance of its rail infrastructure, including introduction of adequate rolling stock on its networks. The region’s road networks are taking strain trying to make up the deficit in passenger and freight rail, and there is an increasing need for the sector to explore opportunities for investment in rail.
This can be achieved through public-private partnerships, which is why Sara member countries are now investing in revitalising rail in the region through, for example, the rail manufacturing capability that has been developed by the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) via the Gibela Rail Transport Consortium project, a joint venture between Alstom of France and SA’s Ubumbano Rail, bringing together world-class excellence in rail technology and the development and upliftment of SA’s and Southern Africa’s rail industry. This investment has enabled SA with the capacity to manufacture its metro rail coaches within the country, which is logistically and economically more efficient than relying on imports.
Lobito Corridor
Beyond SA, other big investments are being undertaken in other Sara member states in their own railway transport systems. In January, the Tanzania Railway Corporation took delivery of three new electric locomotives and 27 passenger coaches for its new standard gauge railway under construction between the capital, Dar-es-Salaam, and Morogoro, with plans to eventually extend the line to the border with Rwanda.
Last year the Lobito Corridor — a rail link to support the export of resources among the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Zambia and Angola — received a boost with financial commitments from big funders, including the US government. The consortium, which has been awarded a 30-year concession for the Lobito Corridor, estimates that $455m will be spent in Angola and $100m more in the DRC on equipment, operations and infrastructure maintenance. Additional funding will be required to extend the 1,700km line into Zambia in the second phase.
In Botswana, plans are under way for the construction of the 1,500km Trans-Kalahari Railway line to link the country’s rail network to Namibia’s Atlantic seaport.
These initiatives and investments in the region’s rail sector are consistent with the objectives of Sara in the Sadc region and once fully realised will contribute towards levelling the playing field between surface transport modes to allow for fair competition, the development of adequate capacity to cater for demand, and improved operational efficiency and effectiveness of regional railways.
Additionally, the Sadc subregion and the African region offer immense opportunities for the rail sector for a number of reasons. The continent’s accelerated economic and commercial activities are causing increased demand for freight and passenger transport. This presents an opportunity for the rail sector to invest more in transport means best suited for major cargo haulage and movement of people.
Landlocked countries
A 2022 Institute for Economics & Peace report projects that seven African cities will join the list of the world’s megacities by 2050, with populations of 10-million or more people. The growing number and size of large metropolitan regions will require efficient mass transport systems for existing and new urban areas. As the region’s rail sector continues to invest in infrastructure, a key element should include the expansion and upgrading of existing rail infrastructure to accommodate projected population increase in the coming years.
Several Sadc member countries are landlocked, each with substantial requirements for access to seaports for import and exports transportation. As a region, Sadc has the capacity for rail networks to link other member countries to the seaports of Durban, Dar-es-Salaam in Tanzania, Walvis Bay in Namibia and Lobito in Angola.
The Sadc region’s rail sector is presented with exciting opportunities and times ahead for the role it can play in supporting the growth of member countries’ economies specifically, and the subregion economy broadly.
Through Sara the Sadc is well-positioned to meet the needs and demands of the subregion’s economic growth and acceleration, by building rail into the preferred means of transportation for goods, services and people in the subregion.
• Emeran is Prasa group CEO. In June he was appointed president of the Southern African Rail Association for a one-year term.
