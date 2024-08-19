NICOLE FRITZ: Adetshina saga makes a farce of Women’s Month

Miss SA entrant Chidimma Adetshina. Picture: SUPPLIED
Here we are, slap bang in the middle of Women’s Month, having yet again earnestly commemorated another Women’s Day.
So well imbibed are we, the political chattering classes, in the signifiers of our democracy that few won’t know that the day memorialises the 1956 march to the Union Buildings in which more than 20,000 women protested the pass laws and their extension to African women.
Among the prominent posters carried on that day was one that read: Passes Mean Prison. The pass laws were detested for the daily humiliations they heaped on African men and women, who were prohibited from entering urban areas without carrying special authorisation. But they were hated too because they meant repeated arrests, turning the majority of the population into criminals.
Pass laws dispensed with due process — in essence, the requirement that wrongdoing be determined according to established and accepted rules and procedures, most importantly that individuals be afforded basic fairness. With pass law infringements and subsequent imprisonment there was no concern to establish whether individuals had valid reason or sufficient cause not to carry passes. The simple act of not being able to produce them when called upon to do so was enough to earn conviction and jail time.
As with so many campaigns to advance social justice, the campaigns against pass laws necessarily implicated the fundamental importance of due process. There is no paradox in this being a foundational, if often unrecognised, element of Women’s Day: whatever other special measures we need to adopt to advance women, they are at the very least owed the basic prerequisites of due process.
Yet if you were to look at recent incidents of how we treat women in our society you’d have to think we believe that due process for women and girls is entirely expendable. Look to the treatment by the departments of sports, arts & culture and home affairs of Miss SA entrant Chidimma Adetshina.
In the face of sports minister Gayton McKenzie’s incitements of the kind that “we can’t have Nigerians competing in our Miss SA competition”, home affairs provided the following public update: “Prima facie reasons exist to believe that fraud and identity theft may have been committed by the person recorded in home affairs’ records as Chidimma Adetshina’s mother.”
It appears to have escaped them, and indeed ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, who also goaded home affairs for public utterance, that until a proper inquiry has been launched and a considered conclusion reached, putting into the public domain “prima facie” or preliminary findings only plays to the populist gallery and exposes a young woman to increased threat and vulnerability.
If there is anything endearing about McKenzie it is that he exemplifies “second chances”, an important manifestation of due process: once your wrongdoing has been conclusively determined and you have paid your debt to society, you are restored to all the entitlements and securities you had previously. But the so-called process he would run for Adetshina is no chance at all, stripped as it is of even the most rudimentary fairness and protection.
Still, if due process outrages against young women were a sport, the Gauteng provincial government is beating national government hands down. Racism is nothing but a scourge in our country and its perpetrators must be seriously dealt with. But the fact that 12 17-year-old girls, in their final year of schooling at Pretoria Girls’ High and with so much of their future riding on the results of this year, should at the instance of the Gauteng education department have been suspended before any proper inquiry had even been conducted is outrageous.
If that weren’t sufficiently harmful, upon the announcement that the panel appointed by the school’s governing board had cleared the girls, the department’s spokesperson, Steve Mabona, opined: “As a department, we are quite disappointed about the way in which the school treated us; I mean you would understand that they know this matter has been in the public face and we do not even have an official report on the outcome of their disciplinary process. So our problem is that why would we not be given a report, but we will await for the official report, once we have that, we will pave a way forward.”
From this it seems the department, while entirely improperly invested in only one possible outcome, does have some appreciation of due process after all. Only it believes it should extend exclusively to the interests of government departments and not to those of 17-year-old girls.
It is worth contrasting this treatment with another entirely different treatment by the Gauteng provincial government, but again to the detriment of a young woman. That woman is the daughter of slain whistle-blower Babita Deokaran. Three years after her mother’s murder she is still none the wiser about who ordered the hit. And it took more than two full years before those Gauteng provincial government officials she had implicated in corruption at Thembisa Hospital were finally placed on precautionary suspension.
Racism is abhorrent. So too is the fraud and identity theft that has long plagued home affairs. But to look to publicly profile young women as the face of these ills without extending them the most basic fairness and protection, and without concern for the long-term harm they may suffer, is not to cure these ills but to engage in reprehensible scapegoating.
Whatever special measures need to be adopted to advance women, they are at very least owed basic prerequisites of due process
And it makes of Women’s Day and Month a farce.
• Fritz is a human rights lawyer.
