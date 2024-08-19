JOHN GILCHRIST: Wild moves underline unwinding of imbalances in global markets
Distortions have been created by easy money, misallocated capital, mispriced risk and excessive speculation
Market participants have largely normalised the exceptional distortions that have characterised financial markets since the global financial crisis (GFC). Until the first week of August, that is.
What set off the latest bout of market jitters and the outright fear that sent the CBOE volatility index (VIX) spiking to 65% intraday on August 5 is still a subject of debate. The Bank of Japan raised its policy rate to 0.25% on August 1, and the US Bureau of Labor Statistics released weak unemployment data on August 2, but ordinarily neither of these developments in isolation would be expected to cause the level of market disruption we have seen. For context, the other two major spikes in the chart below were caused by the financial crisis and Covid-19 pandemic. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.